The Suicide Squad, the cast congratulates James Gunn: revealed the role of Idris Elba?

James Gunn, the director of Guardians of the Galaxy (1,2 and 3) and the upcoming DC Films and Warner Bros. was born on August 5, 1966, The Suicide Squad. For the occasion, the cast of the DC cinecomic wanted to make their wishes in a funny video … which could also have given us a clue on the role he will play Idris Elba.

The character that should bring the actor of Luther and Thor's films to life has been speculated a lot in the past months, going from Deadshot as a replacement for Will Smith, to Tiger Bronze, and then to that of Vigilante, all promptly left and resumed with time.

Now, however, the Comicbook site would bring forward the theory of Tiger Bronze, based on the short segment starring Idris Elba in the video that you will also find at the bottom of the news.

Here, as you can see, the various actors of the cast of The Suicide Squad follow each other, each with a personal message of good wishes for the director.

And while some sing and ask for help from their four-legged companions, others are "perfectly" in character (like Margot Robbie, who also dusts off the Harley Quinn of the comics, or Dastmalchian who is covered with colored stickers to recall Polka-Dot Man) and, according to the site, Elba would fall somehow among the latter, seen the sound effect used as he speaks (very slowly, and almost calling for roars).

What do you think? Could our Comicbook colleagues get us? Let us know in the comments.