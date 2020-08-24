The Suicide Squad, that’s why James Gunn wanted a DC movie after Marvel

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Suicide Squad is one of the most ambitious projects in the DC franchise of the last period. After the version of David Ayer has garnered mixed opinions, to the director James Gunn was entrusted with the task of making the sequel which turned into a total reboot of the film dedicated to the team of dangerous supervillains.

With this new project the director of Guardians of the Galaxy moves away from the Marvel world to land in the chaotic DC universe. This is his first experience with the opposing faction and many are wondering what the reasons for such a change of course are.

Gunn explained his reasons during a speech at DC FanDome and revealed that this new engagement has nothing to do with his past work: “It will be unlike any superhero movie ever made and for this andro excited about the opportunity to do Suicide Squad according to my personal point of view “. Continuing, Gunn praised the project calling it one of the best I’ve ever been a part of. “Making this film was truly the greatest and most exciting journey of my life.”

Many think this is it a kind of spite by the director who accepted the job after being turned away from production of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for some controversial tweets from his past. The crisis between Marvel and Gunn has then returned but, the break seems to be irremediable and, in fact, as confirmed by the director himself, this will be his last film with the well-known franchise and will be made only at the end of Suicide Squad.

Do you think James Gunn has what it takes to make this new version of The Suicide Squad stand out and relaunch the DCEU? Let us know in the comments.