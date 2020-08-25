The Suicide Squad, Taika Waititi will be King Shark? Fans have no doubts

Share it:

James Gunn was a guest at the DC FanDome to present his The Suicide Squad and reveal all the protagonists along with the almost complete cast, but there is still an aura of mystery around the ruolo of Taika Waititi.

The Jojo Rabbit director has already voiced Korg in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the IG-11 droid in The Mandalorian, so many fans are convinced that he will also be voicing in the DC film. In particular, given that all members of the suicide squad have been associated with their respective interpreters, many are convinced that Waititi will voice King Shark.

The interpreter of the anthropomorphic shark, Steve Agee, has in fact been indicated as “the reference on the set” of the character and will also already play the role of John Economos. Precisely because of this, Waititi actually looks like the main suspect as King Shark’s voice.

According to some Waititi users, he may also have lent his features to the villain principale, which has not yet been revealed, but we will have to wait a long time to find out more, given that the film’s release is set for August 6, 2021.

What do you think about it? Let us know yours, as always, in the space dedicated to comments.