The Suicide Squad, Michael Rooker defeated the coronavirus! ‘It was a real war’

Michael Rooker hasn’t had a great time lately: the star of Guardians of the Galaxy and the next The Suicide Squad in fact, he contracted the coronavirus like many of his colleagues, only recently managing to defeat it definitively.

It was the same to tell Rooker, who in a long post published on Facebook expressed all his satisfaction with the battle he won without forgetting, however, to remind his fans how hard it was to deal with the virus that has brought the world to its knees in recent months .

“It was a real battle. And as in any war everything is lawful. In the course of this epic battle, I realized that there isn’t much we can do from the outside once COVID-19 has entered our bodies. This is my conclusion, certainly not the result of a scientific study. But I am convinced that the real battle is unwind inside, at the cellular level“writes Rooker.

The actor then continues: “As for me, I have made a decision not to take any additional medications, vitamins or supplements. I got the feeling that, as my immune system was not fully prepared for this battle yet, taking all this stuff would only harm me. In fight against COVID-19 I was able to admire the results of my battle by observing the way I felt from day to day. So now I want to let you know that this battle is finally over. My body won the war!“

Returning to the film, meanwhile, James Gunn pointed to the film that inspired his The Suicide Squad; the director also replied to those who asked him about a possible veto by DC on the use of some characters for The Suicide Squad.