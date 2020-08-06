Entertainment

The Suicide Squad, James Gunn promises big news for the DC FanDome: trailer coming soon?

August 6, 2020
Lisa Durant
Despite James Gunn's denial of rumors circulating about the DC FanDome, it appears that it is actually on its way something important regarding The Suicide Squad.

We know that Gunn and the cast will participate in the event, and now the director of Guardians of the Galaxy wanted to answer the questions of some Twitter users, making the hype grow. One fan in particular asked him if the producers had taken up the film somehow, limiting his creative freedom:

"I can confirm that The Suicide Squad is 100% created by ME, zero interference, no restrictions. I can't wait for you to take a look at the DC FanDome, guys (yes, I'm pushing the FanDome a lot, but only because I know how exciting it will be, for my film and also for other stuff present!) ".

There is no explicit mention of a trailer, but they may arrive a short clip or a series of images that the various characters introduce us. In the post Gunn talks about "taking a look" at his new project, so there will certainly be surprises to show to the public, as well as a discussion about the project.

READ:  Spider-Man: Miles Morales' debut album is one of the most requested

Another user then asked him another fateful question: "Are you aiming for a Rated-R or PG-13 movie?", referring to the presence of more or less mature contents that may limit their vision to minors."Wait for the DC FanDome ", was the answer and therefore we will be able to learn more also on this front.

We remind you that the event is scheduled for August 22: The Justice League Snyder Cut teaser trailer will also arrive! To keep hopes alive, here are all the DC ads we would like to see.

