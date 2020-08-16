The Suicide Squad, James Gunn and the cast anticipate "something special" for DC FanDome

Share it:

There is now only one week left for the virtual mega-event DC FanDome, during which the future of theDC universe. And speaking of the future, we'll find out what James Gunn has in store for us with The Suicide Squad.

Movies, TV series, video games, comics … Everything and more will be presented at the DC FanDome, and judging by the official program of the event, it will be an incredible day on 22 August.

And among the many titles that will have space in that frame, there will also be The Suicide Squad that, if we trust what the cast and filmmakers say in the video that you can also find at the bottom of the news, it will surprise us.

"In a week, join me in the #TheSuicideSquad cast at #DCFanDome for a sneak peek preview of our film and to find out who's who! Hope to see you there! Add us to your calendar on the official DC FanDome site" we read in the tweet of James Gunn he intro of the clip (which sounds as crazy as the subject of the film).

"It feels like being in high school!"some film stars say in the movie.

"We will have a little competition here"Gunn then announces, even if we don't know what it is despite, at some point, there are also those who mention the Jeopardy program! …

"Hey, isn't he on the team with me? I thought he was on the team with me!"complains to a certain Michael Rooker

"Are you excited to be a part of DC FanDome? I have something special in the works for you"Gunn finally teases.

In short, the cast of The Suicide Squad is ready to party … And you?