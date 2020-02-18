 The Suicide Squad is in the “present tense” regarding Birds of Prey

Share it:

Director James gunn He has returned to make another of his moments of questions and answers on Instagram offering us new, although minor, details of “The Suicide Squad”, the DC movie that is shooting right now.

When asking how this film is placed in the timeline with respect to for example "Birds of prey"James Gunn replies that it is situated in "the present day", which makes us suppose the most logical answer, if it will place after this last premiere DC theaters. However, DC cinema has been blurring the connections between movies a lot. He has also confirmed that the character Harley Quinn has an important role in the movie, although for now we still have no concrete details of the plot.

Recall that in the past Gunn explained that he made the Suicide Squad movie because DC gave him the ability to make any movie, and he proposed to do that. In this question and answer event he comments that I had two other options in mind, and hopes in some future to be able to say what they were. It only says of them that they are films that Warner Bros./DC had no intention of making if it was not Gunn who carried them out.

The director had a clear idea of ​​what he wanted to do with these characters, and in fact he recognizes that although he loves all the films he has directed equally, the script he likes most of the ones he has written is this from “The Suicide Squad”. He even comments that each of the Suicide Squad comics was read again before writing the movie. Of these, he places the Ostrander stage as his favorite, although he also likes New 52.

Away from his Suicide Squad movie, Gunn has commented that the movie "The Batman" is the movie that has the most desire "He has already seen the bat-suit," because he also recognizes that Matt Reeves is one of his current favorite directors. He also confirms that he knows details about the new films that DC prepares, although he doesn't reveal anything else.