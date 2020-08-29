The Suicide Squad, has DC banned the use of any characters? James Gunn answers

Share it:

After presenting The Suicide Squad backstage video, James Gunn he switched to social media to share other curiosities about the expected cinecomic DC, and among the comments of one of his posts a fan asked the author if the DC had forbidden him to use one or more characters that he wanted to include in the Task Force X.

Gunn responded immediately with a simple and categorical “no“, emphasizing for the umpteenth time the total trust and creative freedom left by Warner and DC Films.

The Suicide Squad will be released by Warner Bros. in August 2021: The film, written and directed by James Gunn, boasts a huge cast that includes the newcomers to the franchise John Cena, Nathan Fillion, Mayling Ng, Pete Davidson, Sean Gunn, Storm Reid, Taika Waititi, Alice Braga, Tinashe Kajese, Peter Capaldi, Jennifer Holland, Idris Elba and Michael Rooker as active members of the new Task Force X.

Along with their illustrious returns from the previous 2016 film directed by David Ayer, such as Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang and Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg. Finally David Dastmalchian will take on the role of Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark and Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher.

