'The Suicide Squad' could have the PG-13 rating

DCEU has suffered a setback recently seen the results of 'Birds of prey' at the box office, even reaching nearly 20 million below the most pessimistic study estimates. The film has marked the franchise's lowest debut, far behind the 53.5 million 'Shazam!'. He got $ 33 million in his first weekend in theaters.

Warner Bros. took note and decided to change the title to 'Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey' in an attempt to harness the popularity of the character of Margot Robbie. However, after almost three weeks in theaters, the film has managed to earn a little more than 150 million internationally. Despite having obtained good reviews, the film Cathy Yan It has 78% on the Rotten Tomatoes website, but despite the confidence of DC and Warner Bros., the public has not welcomed the film very well. And it seems that one of the reasons is that it has the R rating.

It seems that this has made Warner Bros. think, since now it seems that 'The Suicide Squad' by James gunn You may be forced to have a "not recommended for children under 13" rating to maximize the chances of success of this sequel.

Another separate case has been that of 'Joker', he may have won more than one billion dollars and obtained so much success in the last prize race. However, Todd Phillips' film has always been seen since its premiere as a separate story with no connections to the DCEU.

The company's reasoning for this rating is that the 'Suicide Squad' of David Yesterday It was also for those over 13 and won 750 million worldwide, numbers that aspire to get with the work that Gunn prepares.

'The Suicide Squad' currently in full shooting and it is likely that there is already a lot of content with raw R rating, but they are still in time to change the plot to mitigate violence and / or script they have prepared.

To see what the director of 'Guardians of the Galaxy' is doing, wait until August 6, 2021.