The Suicide Squad Could Count on Bane According to New Pictures

Stop the machines! Has introduced James gunn in his DC tape 'The Suicide Squad' to one of the bad guys from Batman better known? This is what right now is said by social networks, which are revolutionized with new images of the filming which have been understood by many as the inclusion of Bane in the superhero tape.

Since Gunn is the director anything can happen, that's clear. However, at the moment it is a speculation based on new snapshots taken in Panama, the current destination in which they are filming this new adaptation of 'Suicide Squad' that nothing will have to do with the one he devised David Yesterday in 2016

In these photographs a red, yellow and blue flag appears that has been interpreted as Santa Prisca, the imaginary Caribbean scene where DC comics located the prison that housed Bane, Hard penalty As we learned from the comics, this prison was the place where Batman's villain was born and raised. In addition, Dave Bautista, friend of Gunn and with whom he has already worked in 'Guardians of the Galaxy', has stated on several occasions that he would love to join the film; however, his signing has not been confirmed at any time.

Therefore, we must take these images with caution, because it could well be just a easter egg and in reality Gunn has no intention of including Bane. But bets are already open until further notice. Remember, 'The Suicide Squad' will arrive August 6, 2021.