The success of The Invisible Man would have launched another Dracula movie

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The recent premiere of The Invisible Man has been another great success of Universal and Blumhouse, which would have served for the producer to receive the green light to develop a new film of Dracula directed by Karyn Kusama, director of Destroyer and produced by Blumhouse Productions by Jason Blum.

THR says that this has been possible thanks to the invisible man has been made with almost 100 million dollars at the box office having cost only seven million. For this reason they will continue with their universe of original monsters but with independent films and of moderate budget.

The first attempt to revive these monsters was not as planned with the premiere of La Mummy in 2017, which achieved 406 million with a budget of 125 million for production. The protagonist was Tom Cruise and with him stars of the caliber of Johnny Depp, Angelina Jolie and Javier Bardem participated in other films of this universe.

At the moment Universal is not officially in charge of this movie, because Dracula is a public domain license. Still it would be strange if they did not get down to work to take advantage of this common project they have with Blumhouse so that the horror film specialists will give new life to these creatures.

This new adaptation of the character would take place in modern times, so we may see a more current adaptation as has happened with The Invisible Man. The script would be a matter of Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay, who have worked several times with Kusama.

This news comes after a rumor in which it was assured that James Wan, another master of terror on the big screen, is producing a movie of the monsters of the Universal yet to be announced.

Universal would also be working with other filmmakers such as Paul Feig, Elizabeth Banks, and John Krasinski for various projects related to these monsters. Even so, a close source with the study ensures that there are several projects on the table but not all of them will materialize.