The success of the Amazon series convinces Garth Ennis: the Boys sequel is official

The incredible success of the Amazon Prime Video TV series of the same name has convinced us Garth Ennis, the talented British cartoonist responsible for creating The Boys, to join forces again with the designers Russ Braun is Darick Robertson to make a sequel to the historic comic series.

The news was confirmed several hours ago by the publishing house Dynamite Entertainment, through an ad posted on its website. The Boys: Dear Becky, this is the name of the new series, will return to narrate the adventures of the quintet of CIA agents chasing superheroes, picking up the story exactly where it left off with The Boys # 72, the latest issue published about 12 years ago.

According to author Garth Ennis, the series will be both a sequel and a prequel and will focus specifically on the relationship between Billy Butcher and his wife Becky. The same writer spoke of the return of his great work by declaring the following: "I never thought of going back to work on The Boys, but for some years now the characters have come back to me and I have some interesting ideas. I would like to explore the character of Becky Butcher further. His disappearance was the reason Billy started doing all those terrible things, but in the official series he appeared in just two chapters. I would like to explore his character more".

Even the CEO of Dynamite Nick Barrucci spoke of the return of the series, declaring: "In the past we were very happy with the work done with The Boys, in my opinion the best work of Garth and Darick. When Garth returned with a new story, we were both surprised and happy. After he started explaining what it would be then he left us speechless. We can't wait to resume distribution!".

The Boys: Dear Becky it will be written by Garth Ennis and designed by Russ Braun, while Darick Robertson will take care of the covers. At the bottom you can take a look at the covers of the first two releases. The first chapter will be published in April.

And what do you think of it? Are you happy?