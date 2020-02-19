The style of Millie Bobby Brown (or how it is possible that with her age she looks better than you)

Share it:

If the world upside down from 'Stranger Things' If it were real, your ‘yo’ from childhood would be in the dark and dark part, fighting with your mother for not wanting to go to school with that sweater that you inherited from your sister / cousin / neighbor from the room. And on the opposite side? Millie Bobby Brown, becoming an icon of style of his generation. WITH ONLY 16 YEARS.

Despite its short age, There is no red carpet that fails to conquer in its path, a tendency that resists or clothed with the one that does not make us dream every time it poses in front of the cameras. Here are some of our favorite looks of the actress.