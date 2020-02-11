The study after Spec Ops: The Line receives an injection of funds from Tencent

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Yager Development studio, based in Berlin, is known mainly for the impact caused by its crude Spec Ops: The Line, although now they work in a free battle royale called The Cycle that will continue to develop, but they are easy thanks to an injection of funds coming from Tencent.

It has not been specified how much the Chinese company has invested in the study. What has been clarified is that the Germans will move forward independently and without working under the guidelines of their new partners.

The study maintains about 110 employees and recently decided to bet on self-publishing so as not to have to depend on any distributor or publisher that could take their projects to market. With these new revenues they will be able to continue on this path in the future.

Timo Ulmann, current CEO of Yager, said they are shocked to have been able to collaborate with these investors "with a stellar tour"which they consider vital in today's industry and can give their team even greater independence thanks to the resources they have available.

In recent years Tencent has been laying its eggs in virtually the best baskets in the industry. They own shares of some of the largest studios in the market and have also collaborated with lesser-known teams, such as Yager.

Their participation in the companies with which they collaborate ranges from a small percentage of the shares to the absolute possession of the company. It is the case of Riot Games, because the Chinese own the entire study behind League of Legends.

They also have interests in Sumo Digital, Ubisoft, Funcom, Epic Games, Supercell, Activision Blizzard and many other renowned companies. All this added to own equipment and a client with PC games that only operates in China and has more active users than Steam.

Source.