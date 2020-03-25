The study after Just Cause changes its image and announces the development of a new FPS

Share it:

The company Avalanche Studios, developers of the Just Cause franchise, have changed their identity to that of Avalance Studios Group, a moment they have taken the opportunity to announce that they are working on a new FPS.

Now that they are Avalanche Studios Group, they can recognize the three creative divisions that the organization is divided into, made up of Avalanche Studios, Expansive Worlds and Systemic Reaction.

The main studio continues to work on AAA projects like Just Cause and Rage 2, while Expansive Worlds works on other types of projects like Hunter: Call of the Wilds and finally Systemic Reaction is the company's self-publishing label, who have already released Generation Zero and Now they work on another unannounced title.

This new project has been presented with a trailer indicating that it is an FPS. From this 28-second footage it is intuited that there will be some kind of monster or creature involved in the game, but it is difficult to get much more clear.

In addition to the new Systemic Reaction project, it has been announced that there are several video games in development at the moment and we may know more about them throughout this year.

Among Avalanche's most recent works are Generation Zero and Rage 2, both open-world games with plenty of exploration, action, and in the case of the former cooperative survivals. Due to this makeover, all games from the Avalanche group are now on sale on Steam, so you can get some of them at really low prices.