The strongest Pokémon ever captured by Ash Ketchum

What was missed in Ash Ketchum in his memorable career as a Pokémon trainer it was the desire to be the best, the desire to see his name silhouetted in the sky. Despite having finally made it, after 22 years of waiting, that light-hearted boy of Pallet Twon in his heart has always had other goals, including that of capturing them all, but also of loving all of them. Challenging, but certainly to be respected. Ash Ketchum only a few months ago, precisely in September last year, managed to win the Pokémon League: a truly unique undertaking, for those who had the ability to free an exaggerated quantity of Pokémon just to safeguard their well-being, frustrating the power of each of them on the battlefield.

It was the terrain of Alola to see him triumph, after trying in Kanto, Johto, Hoenn, Sinnoh, Unova and Kalos: in none of these, however, Ash had managed to triumph, if not approaching in the clash against Alan in Kalos, coming defeated by a Charizard X: a joke of fate not to be underestimated for the Biancavilla coach, who among the first Pokémon released included a Charizard, which he had personally evolved from a shy Charmander to the dragon that everything can, except learn Flight. This, however, is another story. What we tell today, however, is a journey through the strongest Pokémon ever captured by Ash in his long career as a coach, starting from what we know in Italy as Biancavilla.

Bulbasaur and the seed of discord

He had to catch just 151 initially, when he was only 10 years old and left with his Pikachu on his shoulder towards an adventure that would take him very far. Then they became around 800, expanding any horizon of hope towards the impossible, but Ash never lost heart, on the contrary, he really tried to take them all, to respect that gotta catch'em all which was the claim of the adventure. And therefore one cannot help thinking, when we count the strongest Pokémon captured by the scion of the Ketchum family, at Bulbasaur.

Captured in Kanto, at the beginning of his adventure, Bulbasaur is the fourth Pokémon that joins Ash's team, immediately after Pikachu, Caterpie and Pidgeotto. Kanto's Pokedex starter accompanies Ash for most of his early raids, defeating Kingler, Pinsir, Cubone and Raticate in one battle, when loaned to Misty for Princess Day. As usual for Ash's Pokémon, then, despite having the opportunity to evolve into Ivysaur after defeating a Rhyhorn, he decides to keep his shape and learn Solar Beam ahead of time, meeting the annoyance of many of his fellow men. Finally, among the most important of his appearances, there is also that in the difficult clash with Mewtwo, while in the series his adventure ends in Johto, when his coach decides to send him at Professor Oak's lab, putting him in charge of a reconstruction of a new lake and commissioning him to take on the role of leader of the territory, also resolving a dispute between the factions of Bellossom and Jumpluff.

The largest crab

Ash as a sixth Pokémon captures a Krabby after a fight with Misty. The coach tackles him with a stick, without any Pokémon from his, and manages to catch him and then see him teleport immediately to Professor Oak's laboratory due to the limit of six allies that any coach can take with them. Krabby is the first Pokémon that Ash initially leaves Oak, only to call after him when it's time to face the first round of the League against Mandi.

Despite the general skepticism related to the fact that Krabby had never fought for Ash or probably also in general, he managed to get the victory against an Exeggutor, thus evolving into a Kingler. Also knocked down a Seadra and a Golbat, he manages to overturn any prediction, going to face both the speed of the former and the airstrikes of the latter. Kingler does not come back very often next to Ash, but his debut is certainly memorable, going to surprise both Misty and Brock, who were skeptical at first: in Johto, then, the Pallet coach prefers him to Totodile and the host against a Poliwhirl who had just defeated the bipedal crocodile. Despite never having found a permanent place on Ash's team, like Tauros and Muk he has always played the role of ace up his sleeve, ready to be sent out as needed.

The flight of the sacred bird

Although Ash was able to immediately carry a Pidgeotto with him, among the most remembered volatile Pokémon we find Swellow, the first Pokémon that he is captured in the Hoenn region. Captured when he is still a Taillow, he evolves during the PokéRinger, the tournament that sees him take the field against Volbeat and then against Dustox, which puts him to the test by throwing him against a tornado.

Swellow, in addition to being an extremely stubborn Pokémon and never ready to give up, is also exalted in the moment in which it is sided against one of its peers, which belongs to Alice: with the cunning that leads it to create a cloud of dust from the terrain, manages to get the better despite the lack of experience. In subsequent battles Ash managed to get the better thanks to his ally against Adriano, at the Ceneride Gym, beating a Whiscash, but then falling under the blows of a fearsome Milotic. Fundamental in the Hoenn Championships, Swellow manages to defeat a Venomoth, then a very strong Scizor and raising the white flag only in front of a Walrein ready to exploit the power of the frost and the water skills. After a long adventure also in the Kanto Battle Park, Swellow is sent to Professor Oak's laboratory, losing the departure for Sinnoh, but then being recalled for the fight against Latios, who however sees him defeated.

The steel beetle

A Johto Ash captures his fifteenth Pokémon, a Heracross that confirms that coach's propensity for the beetle genus. His experience alongside Ash is more intense than lasting, because he is soon sent to Professor Oak's laboratory for an exchange with one of the Tauros: before being discharged, however, Heracross manages to descend into battle against a Donphan and then against him. Shingo's Scizor, a battle that sees him engage above all from the point of view of dodges and agility, unexpected for a Pokémon equipped with a kind of carapace.

After moving from Oak, Heracross acquires an almost lifeline role, as happened also for Kingler and as for Snorlax, being called only for the most difficult battles, such as during the Johto league, against Gary's Magmar, a challenge that would see him at a distinct disadvantage, but managing to get the better of a well planted megacorn. His strength was balanced by a very character naif, which made him a slave to his passion for nectar, especially the one produced by the Bulbasaur bulb.

Treecko-Grovyle-Sceptile

In that riot of catches that see Ash engaged in Hoenn, Treecko is also included in this ranking, captured by Ash after helping him save a tree that made him from home. Rather than Treecko, the real Pokémon that we put in this ranking is Sceptile, his second evolution: after having reached his second stage with Grovyle, after having fought against Guy's Loudred, Treecko reaches his final form during the Kanto Fight Park, when he decides to sacrifice himself for the Meganium of the nurse Joy and thus obtain its mutation.

Although Ash decides to leave him in Professor Oak's laboratory before leaving for Sinnoh, Sceptile enters the story of one of the most complex battles that sees the coach as protagonist. In fact, he was chosen to fight against Tobias' Darkrai in the semi-final of the Lily of the Valley League: Ash's Pokémon becomes the first to be able to beat Darkrai, as well as the only one in the Sinnoh region to have achieved this result. However, he was later defeated by Latios, due to the numerous damages he suffered

The dragon who didn't want to fly

In such a list it is not possible not to insert Pikachu and Charizard, which have already been mentioned on other occasions. The first is Ash's Pokémon par excellence, which really needs no introduction, being omnipresent for the entire adventure from Pallet onwards. The relationship with Charizardon the other hand, it deserves more attention, precisely for the ups and downs that represents what was one of the Pokémon whose abandonment represents one of the greatest faults of the Biancavilla coach. Taken in Kanto as the fourth captured Pokémon, it comes in the form of a Charmander, discarded by another coach named Damianfed up with not being strong enough. First generation starters, as everyone knows, allows Ash to set up an incredibly strong team, with Bulbasaur and Squirtle, especially after evolving. Charmeleon Stadium arrives after stopping a huge army of enraged Exeggutors on its own, then becoming Charizard the moment Ash finds himself battling an Aerodactyl, making his coach believe that he has acquired greater attention to the needs of others, but in reality only wanting to avenge his wounded pride.

Charizard is par excellence the most disobedient Pokémon Ash has ever had, but his strength went to compensate for his restlessness: the relationship is healed when, after a lost battle against a Poliwrath, Ash is forced to heal Charizard with his own hands, at the end of his strength and totally cold: this is where the Pokémon Fuoco manages to remember how important the coach was to him when he was still an abandoned Charmander. From here on, he became one of the strongest Pokémon available to Ash, who with him managed to get the better of numerous opponents, including the hostile Drake of the Orange League. Eventually he is left to the Valley of the Dragons to perfect his training and skills, in a moment of very high emotional tension, which pushes Ash to run away after leaving Charizard in the company of Liza. In later series he often returns to Ash, especially in the epic battle against Articuno, proving to be up to a legendary.

The fire monkey

Before the last place, what we kept as last but not least, let's name Infernape, who after evolving from Monferno has collected one defeat in his entire career, against Flint of the Elite Four.

With a very high percentage of wins, Infernape is one of Ash's most difficult Pokémon to beat, because it combines physical power with that of fire. Captured when he was still a Chichar and owned by Paul, he follows a path very similar to that of Charmander, evolving into Infernape during a fight with Barry's Empoleon. Before being left at Professor Oak's laboratory for the departure for Unova, Ash manages to get the victories against Paul's Ninjask together with his fire Pokémon and then against the Electivire of the same coach. Infernape is the most conceited Pokémon Ash has ever had with him, also due to Aiutofuoco, an ability that over time has transformed Chimchar into a war machine. Unlike the first Charizard, however, Infernape has always had respect for Ash, realizing that his character was perfectly fit with that of his coach, pushing him to face increasingly difficult challenges.

The fearsome ninja of Kalos

We close the list with the inevitable Greninja. It deals with of the first Pokémon captured in Kalos, as well as the 43rd in total (other than 151, dear Ash). Arrived in the team in its basic form, that is Froakie, it goes through the various stages of evolution together with its coach, becoming the Greninja that we all know when he launches to protect Pikachu in a fight against Heidayu's Bisharp, joined by another Greninja , that of Sanpei.

The peculiarity of the Pokémon is that later it will also reach a new form, called Greninja-Ash, which makes it even stronger: in this new evolution it manages to face difficult battles such as, for example, the one against Alan's MegaCharizard X.

He fights with all his might to get the better of his opponent, in what would have been Ash's first victory in the Pokémon League, but he falls under the opponent's explosive blows, only touching his coach's victory. Although its victory rate is lower than that of Infernape, the bond that is created between Greninja and Ash is unique, perhaps almost on a par with that with Pikachu: initially the form Greninja-Ash puts the Pokémon in difficulty, forced to have to master it with so much effort, but subsequently manages to master it by emulating almost a Mega Evolution, which will come later defined as the Tuning Effect. This strong bond makes Greninja perhaps the strongest Pokémon Ash has ever had with him. Too bad that it was abandoned to meet the needs of other Pokémon, which require its intervention.