The strong criticism of a tennis player to Novak Djokovic after refusing to play the US Open

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Collins exploded against Djokovic

After what Novak Djokovic ruled on the possibility of the US Open returning between August 31 and September 13, questioning their participation due to the extreme sanitary measures against the coronavirus, the tennis player Danielle Collins released a strong release on her social networks.

"At the moment the measures are very rigorous. When you land on American soil you must remain in quarantine for 14 days. For the majority of tennis players, myself included, there would be no access to the court or the possibility of training ”, considered number 1 of the ATP ranking on Serbian public television RTS.

“It is something quite unimaginable at the moment. Also, there would be no access to Manhattan, we should sleep in an airport hotel, go to the club accompanied by only one person. There would be no public, no media. Pretty extreme conditions to play. I don't know if it is sustainable, ”he added.

Djokovic questioned his participation in the US Open – EFE / EPA / ANDREJ CUKIC / Archive



In relation to those statements, WTA number 51 shot at him in a story from his Instagram account: “Novak, this is a serious contradiction to your previous comments about the top-100 players having to donate to others in the top-250. No one has been able to play scoring events or earn money since February. "

"Now we have an unbeatable opportunity, with the Us Open telling us they intend to go forward with the dispute of the tournament, knowing that health comes first and that there will be very strict precautionary measures to guarantee the safety of the players, ”he added.

"This is an amazing opportunity for players to start making money again, and yet we have the number 1 in the world saying that traveling with just one person would be very difficult because he is not able to do it without having to take the entire team, ”said Collins, comparing the income of average tennis players with his.

The tennis player supported the decision made to start the US Open in August (@danimalcollins)

"It's easy for a player who has made around $ 150 million during his career to tell others what to do with his money, but nevertheless refuses to play the Us Open. For most tennis players who do not travel with an entire team, it is necessary to earn money again soon. ”

Finally, the 26-year-old American considered that, "It would be positive that the best player in the world supports this initiative and it wouldn't ruin it for both fans and players. ”

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

The tense summit of the first 700 tennis players in the ATP ranking: claims, the tournaments with the most chances to be played in 2020 and the ghost of a boycott

Roger Federer announced that he will not play again until 2021 due to a new surgery on his right knee