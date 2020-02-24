The Stroller in Filmin Uncensored

Share it:

When Marco Ferreri He arrived in Spain with the hope that the Italian Totalscope imposed himself before the American giant Cinemascope, the cinephile luck wanted them to have to do with one of our geniuses: Rafael Azcona.

Both took a short time to understand each other and, from their ingenuity yet to explode, the fabulous sprang up ‘The pisito’(Marco Ferreri, Isidoro M. Ferry, 1958), a black comedy so acidic and neorealistic that it was released in full Franco. The same happened with his next collaboration, the no less wonderful ‘The stroller’(Marco Ferreri, 1960) but, until now, the version modified by censorship had been the only one available.

Exhibited for the first time last November during the Seville Festival, this restored and uncensored version includes the final devised by Azcona and that censorship was convenient to modify with an addition that, in a way, modifies the way in which we understand to Don Anselmo, the stubborn protagonist embodied by Pepe Isbert who accompany Pedro Porcel, José Luis López Vázquez, Chus Lampreavand, MAryan Luisa Ponte, Antonio Riquelme Y Antonio Gavilán.

Winner of the Critics Award at the 1960 Venice Film Festival, the plot of ‘The stroller’Introduces us to a retired person willing to do anything to get a motorized invalid stroller. Now we can see the sharp and unrepentant ending that Azcona and Ferreri planned 60 years ago and that, from February 28, will be available on Filmin.