The 'strategy' of Carlos Sainz to fight his biggest rival in the Dakar

The Spanish pilot Carlos Sainz (Mini) affirmed this Thursday, after winning his second stage in the Dakar Rally 2020 and slightly expand his lead as a leader, that the pace of the race "is high and at some point something is going to happen".

"But I don't know who (it will happen)," Sainz said at the end of the Fifth stage where in general he finished with almost 6 minutes of advantage over Nasser Al Attiyah (Toyota) and almost 18 minutes over French Stephane Peterhansel (Mini). The Madrid preferred to remain "super cautious" about the fact of leading the general "because the differences are minimal, not only with Nasser but with Stéphane."

The difficulty of opening a track

At the moment Sainz warned that the stage victory will force him to be the first car in going to the next stage "and it is clear that open (hint) it is not ideal ", because of their tracks their persecutors can benefit.

Therefore, he anticipated that as soon as he sees Al Attiyah in the rearview mirror will let it pass and it will stick to your wheel, to try to cut you as little time as possible.

In that sixth stage, which will be played this Friday between Hail and the capital Riad, the caravan of the Dakar will step on sand from beginning to end , a surface that until now had hardly touched after four days on hard and rocky roads.

Prick and loss

On his second stage won, which was played between Al Ula and Hail, with 353 timed kilometers, Sainz said he suffered at the beginning a prick, but then recovered time and came to overtake Al Attiyah.

However, in the last meters he hesitated with his co-pilot Lucas Cruz of the course to follow, and at that moment Al Attiyah reached him and surpassed him, but in the end the Madrid reached the goal of the day only three seconds behind the Qatari.

The pilot again highlighted Cruz's work that, as in the stage that Sainz also won on Tuesday, the roadbook (road map) was delivered half an hour before departure, with no possibility to study it carefully.