Sports

The Strasbourg-PSG suspended by the coronavirus

March 8, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

The match between the Strasbourg and the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), corresponding to day 28 and scheduled for Saturday at 17.30, has been suspended because of coronavirus, the French Professional Football League (LFP) reported on Friday.

After a decree of the prefecture (Government delegation) of the department of Lower Rhine, in eastern France, the French championship has decided the postponement.

Its about French League's first game suspended since the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic.

The prefecture said in a statement that the influx of 26,000 spectators to the Meinau Stadium, of which many come from the neighboring department of the Upper Rhine (one of the two most affected in the country), was "a factor likely to favor the spread of COVID-19".

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.