The Strasbourg-PSG suspended by the coronavirus

The match between the Strasbourg and the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), corresponding to day 28 and scheduled for Saturday at 17.30, has been suspended because of coronavirus, the French Professional Football League (LFP) reported on Friday.

After a decree of the prefecture (Government delegation) of the department of Lower Rhine, in eastern France, the French championship has decided the postponement.

Its about French League's first game suspended since the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic.

The prefecture said in a statement that the influx of 26,000 spectators to the Meinau Stadium, of which many come from the neighboring department of the Upper Rhine (one of the two most affected in the country), was "a factor likely to favor the spread of COVID-19".