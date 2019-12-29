Entertainment

The strangest questions that arise after seeing ‘Cats’

December 29, 2019
Lisa Durant
4 Min Read
All those who have already seen ‘Cats’, will agree with us that it is an experience. You may also be one of the lucky few who have been able to enjoy the original version without touch-ups and with some of the unfinished special effects … Which raises, sure, even more questions besides those you already had about the plot of the film.

Obviously, the argument is as wonderful as weird and silly … And, as we all agree, we want you to know that, if you've been taken aback after seeing Tom Hooper's adaptation … You're not alone!

Next we will try to answer the questions that have arisen after viewing. Are you ready?

Cats, Francesca Hayward

Universal

Why do cats have human hands and feet?
This will probably be corrected in the new copies that Universal will send to the halls, but we can never forget … that we saw Judi Dench's wedding ring! And, surely, the new CGI will not be able to change the human features that the protagonists have … Eyebrows included!

Could two cats dominate a dog?
Mungojerrie and Rumpleteazer manage to keep a closed door while a dog pushes on the other side … Given the size of the Jelic cats, the logical thing would be that it would take enough more to contain it …

And do dogs also have human faces?
Let's think for a moment how humanity would feel if all animals were EXACTLY equal to them. Do not tell me that it is not one of your most recurring nightmares … Luckily it only lasts two hours here!

Cats, Francesca Hayward

Universal

Why are all windows open?
The shameless Mungojerrie (Danny Collins) and Rumpleteazer (Naoimh Morgan) make a living stealing houses … Something that does not have much merit because the neighbors make it very easy leaving all the windows open. In addition, specifically analyzing this sequence of the film, why do cats want jewelry? And is Victoria (Francesca Hayward) so small as to wear a bracelet ring?

Where are the humans? Are we in a post-apocalyptic world?
It is true that, at the beginning of the movie, we see a human being leaving Victoria. But, from there, not one more person … It is worth the action takes place during the night. However, when morning arrives there are no human beings. Could it be that cats are, in reality, people who have mutated in felines after an apocalypse? Is it the world that we see a quarantined area in which people are forced to sing and dance for an old pussycat?

Why is there a ‘milk bar’ in a human world?
If the action takes place in the real world … What is the point of a bar where milk is served? And another question, if the milk is free, why are all cats so desperate to move on to the Heavenly Layer?

Cats, Jason Derulo

Universal

How can Jennyanydots unbutton her skin (twice) and why is she wearing a dress underneath?
Let's see, in ‘Cats’ there are many nightmares, but the most terrifying of all is, without a doubt, the musical number starring Rebel Wilson. Not only do we see an army of cockroaches and mice with faces of children but, in addition, she is able to "unfasten" the skin by discovering a dress underneath …

Why do mice and cockroaches have the same size?
Now that we mention both animals, is it logical that they have the same size? And why do they look like a group of children playing with Snapchat filters?

cats, rebel wilson

Universal Pictures

Where do cats get clothes?
Ok, we can accept that food and water can be found by searching the streets, but where do they get clothes and shoes exactly from their size? And the accessories? That hat? Is there a cat tailoring that provides them with fur coats?

And those who don't wear clothes, are they naked?
Not all cats wear clothes, so those who go naked are considered nudists? Is clothing a symbol of prosperity within the Helical society? If so, everyone would be born naked and would have to earn their clothes …

Where are the penises?
Some cats show their breasts but … and the male reproductive systems? No sign of them in the whole movie.

Cats,Universal

What powers does Macavity have exactly?
The plan of Macavity (Idris Elba) happens to kidnap its rivals and ride them on a ship to Growltiger. In addition, on several occasions we see him disappear turned into dust. How do you do it exactly? And, when the Old Deuteronomy (Judi Dench) is taken away … Why don't you use your powers to recover it? And another doubt. If finally all you need is a hot air balloon, why don't you create it yourself?

And why is he suddenly totally naked?
During his musical number with Bombalurina (Taylor Siwft), Macavity appears, without any reason, completely naked, turning the nightmare into something much more disturbing …

Cats, Idris Elba

Universal

Why does the magician cat only recover the Old Deuteronomy?
We have already made it clear that Mr. Mistoffelees (Laurie Davidson) does not have too many lights, but we fail to understand why, after recovering Deuteronomy from the boat, he does not do the same with the rest of the cats. Two options occur to us: perhaps he had not realized, which would be the fault of Deuteronomy for not telling him that there were other companions on board; or it might also be that I didn't want to see Jennyanydots naked again …

How do they get off the ship?
We all know that cats hate water … Would they end up starving on board?

