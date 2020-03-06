Entertainment

the story was rejected 3 times

March 6, 2020
Lisa Durant
'Locke and Key'came to Netflix last February 7 debuting with a first season that adapted part of the homonymous comic that the son of Stephen KingJoe Hill next to Gabriel Rodriguez they had created in 2008. Little by little this science fiction story where some magic keys are the key to everything has been conquering an audience that is already looking forward to the second season. But something we did not know was that the series had gone through an arduous path until it could reach some broadcasting platform. Specifically they are three the rejections 'Locke and Key' had received before landing on Netflix.

The process of adapting the graphic format to the audiovisual was first presented twice as a series and once as a film saga before setting as the fiction that we have all seen today, the work of showrunner Carlton Cuse.

The failed FOX attempt

The first place that came up with the idea of ​​doing something for the screen with this magic story was to Dimension Films. As soon as the first comic was published, they announced plans to make a film adaptation. But the financial problems of the study broke the idea. So the producers Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orci They took over the rights and thought that a series would be a better option.

And came to FOX the proposal, who gave the green light to the project at first. As Digital Spy details, it was the year 2010 and confirmed to Josh Fridman ('Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles') in charge of the script and how showrunner of this series that already had Steven Spielberg confirmed as a producer, he even recorded a pilot episode where Miranda Otto ('Sabrina's chilling adventures') was Nina Locke, Sarah Bolger, Kinsey and the singer Jesse McCartney He became Tyler. However, the chain did not move forward with the series. The reason? Supposedly because FOX decided that there was no room for two science fiction series on its calendar, being 'Alcatraz', from J.J. Abrams the one that went on.

A trilogy for Universal

2014 came, the year Hill wrote the end of the comic. Producers Kurtzman and Orci, who had been involved in the project in that first attempt with FOX, suggested looking towards the big screen and offering a trilogy of films to Universal.

But it does not work. The details of why they did not transcend until October 2015, when Joe Hill confirmed in an interview that it was dead and buried.

And with Hulu neither

Months after the blow with Universal, Hill himself made sure to write a pilot episode with the intention of moving it between other chains. And the time came Hulu. It was already 2017 and the platform seemed to see a potential success in the idea. He gave the series a green light and announced that he was going to produce a pilot episode. It was here that Joe Hill would join Cartlton Cuse, with whom he would later arrive at Netflix, and form a cast with Frances O'Connor as the mother of the Locke family and Jack Mulhern, Megan Charpentier and Jackson Robert Scott would be the children.

It was also discarded. But then Netflix arrived.

Netflix also didn't say yes at first

Although the project finally came to fruition, Hill and Cuse had to modify the idea they had created for Hulu. And is that Netflix took the rights with the condition of redesign The series to your liking. So it was. Things that changed? For example, we know that the Hulu pilot began with Randall's death, instead Netflix opted to leave this moment for later because he wanted the true protagonists to be the children and thus bring the product closer to a young audience. This was explained by Cuse himself to Digital Spy:

"The Hulu pilot was a little more on the axis of the horror, and I think that with Netflix it took an axis more than fantasy. The Show Here it really focuses on children. I think it's really more aligned with the things that were in the comic that everyone loved. "

In the latter, and victorious phase, new names would come into play, both in production and in the cast, except for Jackson Robert Scott that remained in his role as Bode, and to Cuse it would be added as showrunner Meredith Averill. And tachán. After many changes and a path of the most thorny, the final result came to us with Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup and Emilia Jones as new protagonists of the story.

