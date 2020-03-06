the story was rejected 3 times

Share it:

'Locke and Key'came to Netflix last February 7 debuting with a first season that adapted part of the homonymous comic that the son of Stephen KingJoe Hill next to Gabriel Rodriguez they had created in 2008. Little by little this science fiction story where some magic keys are the key to everything has been conquering an audience that is already looking forward to the second season. But something we did not know was that the series had gone through an arduous path until it could reach some broadcasting platform. Specifically they are three the rejections 'Locke and Key' had received before landing on Netflix.

The process of adapting the graphic format to the audiovisual was first presented twice as a series and once as a film saga before setting as the fiction that we have all seen today, the work of showrunner Carlton Cuse.

The failed FOX attempt

The first place that came up with the idea of ​​doing something for the screen with this magic story was to Dimension Films. As soon as the first comic was published, they announced plans to make a film adaptation. But the financial problems of the study broke the idea. So the producers Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orci They took over the rights and thought that a series would be a better option.

And came to FOX the proposal, who gave the green light to the project at first. As Digital Spy details, it was the year 2010 and confirmed to Josh Fridman ('Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles') in charge of the script and how showrunner of this series that already had Steven Spielberg confirmed as a producer, he even recorded a pilot episode where Miranda Otto ('Sabrina's chilling adventures') was Nina Locke, Sarah Bolger, Kinsey and the singer Jesse McCartney He became Tyler. However, the chain did not move forward with the series. The reason? Supposedly because FOX decided that there was no room for two science fiction series on its calendar, being 'Alcatraz', from J.J. Abrams the one that went on.

A trilogy for Universal

2014 came, the year Hill wrote the end of the comic. Producers Kurtzman and Orci, who had been involved in the project in that first attempt with FOX, suggested looking towards the big screen and offering a trilogy of films to Universal.

But it does not work. The details of why they did not transcend until October 2015, when Joe Hill confirmed in an interview that it was dead and buried.