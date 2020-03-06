The Story of the Shining Princess: Takahata's Ghibli masterpiece

Share it:

The Story of the Shining Princess is many things. A magical and enveloping tale, a poignant tale, a hymn to life, a warning not to waste one's existence, a reflection on the real meaning of happiness, an introspective journey into the heart of a woman who finds herself imprisoned in a world that not only he does not accept his desire for freedom, but which does not even seem to understand it or be able to contemplate it and, finally, a colossal artistic testament. This touching feature is each of these things, which merged into an unrepeatable amalgam have given shape to one of the most important masterpieces in the history of Studio Ghibli.

The last daughter of Isao Takahata

The birth was shaped Isao Takahata, co-founder of the iconic production house, already author of La Tomba delle Lucciole, poignant portrait of a war made not of false mythologies or heroes, but of crude reality and suffering.

The Story of the Shining Princess was originally supposed to arrive in theaters in conjunction with The Wind Rises, Hayao Miyazaki's latest work: a symbolic choice, aimed at highlighting, for the last time, the indissoluble bond between the two personalities who had given rise to Studio Ghibli. Some delays in production later made this path impractical, but this could not change the fact that today both works, which debuted in theaters in 2013, occupy a special role in the studio's filmography.

Much The Wind Rises how much The Story of the Shining Princess in fact they represent the definitive sum of the human and artistic path of their respective directors. In this sense, the words pronounced by Takahata during one of his last interviews are exemplary: "I perceive it in both our films, we have been able to make them because we have matured, we have grown old. It is what I feel towards the end of the wind rises. And I think the same for The Story of the Shining Princess".

An indispensable style

Contrary to what is often done, to speak de The Story of the Shining Princess it is necessary to start one's reflection not from the content staged by the work, but from artistic style chosen to give it life. Even before having defined the subject of what would be his last film, Takahata had in fact already established the aesthetic dictates that would guide him in the creation of the feature film. Continuing along the same path taken with I Vicini Yamada, the director once again refuses a sumptuous staging, to immortalize snapshots of life painted with essential, almost ethereal lines.

A formal choice that is at the same time profoundly substantial, as he will have several occasions to remember himself during one of the rare interviews granted to the international press over the years: "I often say that with this type of drawing style, made of sketches sketched freely or roughly, leaving some spaces completely empty, people are allowed to use their imagination, to make their memories flow while they are watching the film. But I think it also matters that it manages to convey the enthusiasm that the artist has perceived in drawing a very quick and immediate sketch. So that kind of vitality and liveliness shines through the film".

And that's exactly what it does The Story of the Shining Princess, with its peaceful pace, with its fragments of everyday life: it offers spaces for reflection that the viewer finds himself filling without even realizing it. A style that at first glance can leave bewildered, but that soon immerses and envelops, completely capturing the gaze and soul of the observer.

Impossible, at this juncture not to immediately mention the soundtrack. To shape it is Joe Hisaishi, composer responsible for almost all the music featured in the Ghibli feature films. In fact, the author here surpasses himself, as if he wanted to give depth to every fiber of his art to offer a memorable accompaniment to the latest works of the studio. The Story of the Shining Princess in fact it includes some of the author's most intense passages, able to rival, for iconicity and thickness, with those donated by him to The Wind Rises.

A bamboo gem destined to be a princess

Takahata's latest work re-elaborates in a personal key one of the most famous and ancient fairy tales and legends of the Japanese popular tradition: The Tale of a Bamboo Cutter. At the center of the story we find a couple residing in a rural area of ​​an ancient and timeless Rising Sun, blessed suddenly by an unexpected gift.

On the hills, her husband usually devotes himself to cutting bamboo sticks, until one day, by cutting one of these, he is faced with a miniature princess cloaked in a fairy light. Enchanted and softened by the apparition, gently protecting her in his hands, he takes her home with him to show her to his wife. It is at this point that the little girl turns into a newborn: it is the beginning of a new life for the couple, who will pour all her love on this miraculous daughter, renamed Princess.

The girl grows with incredible rapidity, maturing but at the same time preserving the light-heartedness and spontaneous joy typical of early childhood. Over time, he became increasingly attached to the small community that resides on the hills around his home, in particular to a group of children and their mentor, the young Sutemaru. Almost without realizing it, Princess becomes a teenager, closer in age to the boy than to the little ones in the area, whom she takes care of as an older sister.

Everything changes when the adoptive father makes a drastic decision: the beauty and vitality of the girl are wasted in a remote place like the poor hills in which they live. Man dreams of a bright future for her, in which she can become a real princess, as in her first appearance inside that magical bamboo cane. Without the young woman having the opportunity to oppose or, at least, to greet Sutemaru and her friends, the whole family moves to the capital to start a new life in a luxurious palace.

The rhythms of Princess's days are now marked no longer by racing and outdoor games, but by calligraphy, art and music lessons, which aim to make her an authentic "madamigella". Now become a young adult with an unprecedented beauty, she will begin to be the object of the attentions of numerous princes, noble in the title but not in the soul, who will try to have her in marriage.

From here, the story evolves into a crescendo of emotions, dragging the viewer to a poignant ending that reveals all the power of Takahata's message, in an existential parable that is part of a magical and surreal universe, but at the same time terribly true and contemporary.

Love, freedom, remorse

In The History of the Shining Princess, the director tells about love, in all its forms and forms, from the purest to the most blind. There is the love of a father who tries to give his daughter the greatest happiness. A happiness that is however inflexible, indisputable, immovable: although loving, man is not able to go beyond the conventions and traditions of his time, ending up forcing Princess to a life of renunciation, sacrifice and self-segregation. And there is the love of a young woman for her family, who in spite of everything continues to want alongside her. There is romantic love, between a soul born to be free and a simple country boy, a love that Princess and Sutemaru will never be able to live, except in a wonderful daydream.

But Takahata's film is also a very powerful hymn to freedom of choice. Faced with the marriage requests of men who are not looking for a life partner, but for an object with which to adorn their empty lives, Princess will be merciless. Not even the attentions of the Emperor himself will be able to do anything against the inner strength of the girl, willing to give up everything, but not to the possibility of being loved in a sincere and unconditional way.

The violent insistence of man, who has from his influence, power and money to be able to force her to follow him, will cause the reawakening the girl's dormant memories. Originally from the Moon and part of a divine civilization that has denied the emotions of human beings, Princess had observed the Earth from afar throughout her life, dreaming of one day being able to be part of it. A desire so profound that it had, however, led her, in the end, to live a life of captivity, far from those feelings that she had so much envied in her previous existence.

Destroyed, it will even come to desire to return to the Moon, in order to forget everything and stop suffering. A prayer that will not go unheeded, but that Princess will regret desperately. And the whole final sequence of the film is so poignant precisely because it stages a deep and real remorse: that of a young woman who wishes she would never have wished for what is actually her death, but also that of parents who understand that they have betrayed their daughter's trust, and, finally, that of a man who has taken his own path without try to fight for the one you really loved.