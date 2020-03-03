The story of the rescue in the cave in Thailand has directors

Share it:

In June 2018, a soccer team formed by kids went for a walk with their coach through the Chiang Rai region and were trapped in one of the caves of a mountain located in the Tham Luang-Khun Nam Nang Non forest park. The group was trapped when visiting the cave, when it was flooded due to heavy rains. There they spent 17 days until they could finally be rescued.

Now that story about that operation, in which local and international authorities cooperated, will be taken to the cinema and already have managers to direct it. Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi will put themselves in the directors' chairs after directing the documentary 'Free Solo' together.



The scriptwriter of 'Midway', Wes Tooke, is writing the script about the history of this group that was trapped by the monsoon rains that flooded the cave of Tham Luang and prevented them from leaving. Efforts to locate the group were hampered by rising water levels and strong currents. It was more than two weeks before the 13 members of the group were rescued. The rescue effort involved more than 100 divers, representatives of approximately 100 government agencies, 900 police officers and 2,000 soldiers.

Chin and Vasarhelyi won the Best Documentary at the Academy Awards in 2019 for their work focused on climber Alex Honnold while climbing the El Capitan vertical rock formation in Yosemite National Park. The film grossed 29.3 million at the global box office and won several Emmys as well as being Best Documentary at the BAFTA.