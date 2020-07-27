The story of the Orthodox Jewish athlete who could be left out of Tokyo 2020 for a particular reason

Share it:

Bracha "Beatie" Deutsch trains to run the Tokyo 2020 marathon (@marathonmother)

Bracha Deutsch, popularly known by the nickname of Beatie in Israel, is an athlete who has dedicated her last two years to training to the maximum to achieve the classification to the marathon of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. However, the issue of brands is the least of their problems. In case of achieving the qualifying registration, the runner could not participate in the Asian event for a very specific reason: She is an Orthodox Jew and the race is scheduled for a Saturday, that is to say on Shabbat, the holy and rest day for those who practice religion.

“When I set myself the goal of representing Israel at the Olympics, the marathon was scheduled for a Sunday. They then moved all the outdoor events to the city of Sapporo and brought them together in four days, so the women's marathon will fall on ShabbatDeutsch explained in a note given to the English newspaper The Telegraph and signed by the journalist Emma Cluley.

Beatie, who was born in the United States and immigrated to Israel when she was 19 years old, has achieved some very prominent international marks in recent years. In his first Tel Aviv marathon he sealed a time of three hours and 27 minutes. The next year He managed to complete the race when he was in the seventh month of his fifth son's pregnancy. In January of this year he won the Tiberias marathon with a time of two hours and 32 minutes (The qualifying time for Tokyo 2020 is two hours, 29 minutes and 30 seconds). In February, meanwhile, he won the Miami half marathon.

The athlete was born in the United States, is married and has five children (@marathonmother)

The Israeli athlete has a strict training regimen, although on Shabbat – the day that begins on Friday when the first star comes out and runs until Saturday afternoon – she rests. On that sacred day, he dedicates himself to his family, he moves away from technology and he doesn't run either. That is why you have sent a asked the authorities of the International Olympic Committee to try to change the day of the marathon.

"So far they have not been very receptive," said Beatie, whose only hope is that the decision to postpone the appointment of Tokyo 2020 to mid-2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic will allow changes to the calendar.

Beatie runs with skirts and her hair covered (@marathonmother)

Beatie, who runs with skirts below the knees and her hair covered according to her religious customs, is used to giving battles since not everyone in his community accepts his sports career. Her fight is not only sports, she also heads a foundation that helps women with eating disorders after losing a young family member who suffered from this problem in 2017.

At the moment, it is almost certain that, even when the time is up, the Israeli athlete will not be able to be in Tokyo 2020. Spokesmen for the organization of the Olympic event explained that decisions cannot be adapted "to the particular situation of each athlete".

The athlete is the mother of five children and ran several marathons pregnant (@marathonmother)

"I don't think the world should back down because of my religious values, but The Olympic Games must be a union event for people with all kinds of characteristics, they have to do with diversity. In times when everyone is trying to be more inclusive on issues like gender or race, I feel they should be more tolerant, "Beatie told the English publication.

