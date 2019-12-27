Sports

The story of the girl who ate again thanks to Kevin Love

December 26, 2019
Edie Perez
A little over a year ago a father, desperate for his daughter's situation, tried to get in touch with the NBA player Kevin Love to see if I could lend him a hand.

"My 11-year-old daughter suffers anxiety and panic attacks. Now, in addition, he has stopped eating. We are going to therapy but as a father I am very afraid. Hopefully we can see each other and I can meet you soon, you are his hero, "Ryan Bradley wrote on his Twitter account.

Kevin Love, which at the time he acknowledged having suffered panic attacks and anxiety and that, after overcoming them, occasionally gave some talk on television, immediately became involved with the subject.

Months later the girl was invited to a Cavaliers game and, after talking with Kevin Love, the thing has improved a lot. Almost a year later, the father has shared this message on his social networks. "A year ago he started eating again. Meeting Kevin Love changed his life. He no longer suffers from panic attacks and does not stop getting outstanding at school. Thank you for the impact you have had on my daughter. Merry Christmas".

Something Kevin Love received with great enthusiasm. "Well … this means my Christmas this year. Merry Christmas to you and your whole family".

