the story of the doctor specializing in causing box office pains in Hollywood

Only an industry as chaotic as Hollywood is able to open the doors in a big way to such a damn title like that of Dr. Dolittle, a title that in the late sixties was about to sink 20th Century Fox, better known now as 20th Century Studios.

The doctor of chaos

Long before Richard Fleischer took Hugh Lofting's character to the screens, German director Lotte Reiniger, known for her silhouetted animated films, presented an animated short film titled 'Dr. Dolittle und seine Tiere ', but it would be Fleischer's version that suffered a production full of setbacks.

Bad choice of locations and numerous difficulties related to the large number of animals needed for history made the film multiply your budget by three. The collection remained well below what they expected in the coffers and the film starring Rex Harrison was a resounding failure.

Despite the memory, Betty Thomas and Eddie Murphy took a risk with an expensive movie (70 million), but the proposal worked great and left a juicy 300 million dollars of global collection that squandered in a failed sequel (70 million budget, 175 raised), in the farewell of Murphy and in a franchise that saw up to three sequels more intended for direct video. There is no data on the collections of these films.

Now, 22 years after the movie with Murphy and 53 since the original failure, everything pointed to a glorious resurrection headed by Marvel leader Robert Downey Jr. Unfortunately, it seems that history repeats itself.

Diagnosis: suicide

For his first starring role outside of Marvel since 'The Judge', a film in 2014, 'The Adventures of Dr. Dolittle' seemed like a winning bet. As much as his choice was for Guy Ritchie's 'Sherlock Holmes', which he renewed, despite whoever weighs, a cinematic legacy that needed that adrenaline shot as much as the television.

The movie was going to hit theaters last spring, but the competition with 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' seemed like a war lost of disastrous consequences. Its delay to the month of January also caught the attention of many, since it is the month in which the studios usually launch the films that they do not see triumphing (although the last installment of 'Two rebel cops' is the exception that confirms the ruler). As if that were not enough, the film also went through almost a month of additional shots and rewrites that reinforced that concern.

The film was thus subjected to an additional 21 days of shooting (approximately) after a few totally disastrous test projections. Director Jonathan Liebesman ('Ninja Turtles') helped supervise the filming together with Stephen Gaghan himself, while Chris McKay ('Batman: The LEGO movie') helped write new material after verifying that the comedy and the elements generated by The film's computer didn't combine as well as the producers expected.

Robert Downey Jr. may not impose the same thing surrounded by animals than avengers, but reading the rumors and leaks from filming, leaks that talk about the alleged dismissal of an angry and violent director, unable to know where the animals go in the post-production and able to repeat a take 30 times to their protagonist, the result is what they were actually doomed to have.

Some of the information, absolutely delusional but precisely for that reason also perfectly credible, speak of a traumatic shooting that started without a closed script, with sessions with actors where it was not clear how the digital animals would be placed or in which the director decided that it would not be good at all to see the recordings of each day, because "I already imagined what there would be."

None of that is comparable to the supposed racist dog of the director, Stephen Gaghan (yes, that of 'Syriana'), an animal that according to leaks, "a bastard who barked and harassed without rest to any member of the team that was not 100% white" . The investment of 175 million dollars has been raised less than 60 in a week. Question of karma, I imagine.