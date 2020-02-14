The story of Sonic, the Blue Hedgehog of Sega

Share it:

With the impending premiere of Sonic. The movie in our movie theaters you have wondered, if you are not a regular in the world of video games, who is this curious blue hedgehog that can be faster than light. The truth, however, is that Sonic practically needs no presentation per se, since Sega's mascot has been incorporated so well into popular culture that anyone already knows how to identify this curious hedgehog. Not everyone may know how to give details about its origins or to name video games in which it appears (although, certainly, just naming the name would suffice), but the impact that Sonic has had on that pop culture is undoubted.

If you have plans to go see the Sonic live-action movie this weekend and want to be well documented about the character's past, its evolution and how it has become the figure it is, then we will review the entire hedgehog race; from his birth in the early nineties (late eighties) to share film screen with Jim Carrey, with whom we hope to offer a more than worthy adaptation to the cinema. With a good story to tell but without neglecting its main feature: speed, multicolored staging and music to remember.

The birth of Sonic

In the late eighties the world of video games was being dominated by Nintendo. And it is not for less, since the company was triumphing all over the world thanks to his beloved Mario, the plumber who can sneak through any pipe and whose sole purpose in life is to save Princess Peach, whatever the cost . To compete against the powerful Nintendo, Sega devised a new character, replacing his usual pet, Alex Kidd, in order to impose himself as much as possible: Sonic the Hedgehog, the first video game in the history of Sonic, saw the light in 1991 at the hands of AM8.

Sonic's desasapland has practically always been the same, without too many variations. However, there have been some evolutionary features that have made him the hedgehog we know today. Sonic's first changes were based on the modification of the spikes of the head (although that change reversed over time) and the color of its eyes, going from black to green. Although most of these alterations were by Sega America and not Sega Japan, they were not too happy with the changes but were, it seems, necessary to westernize the hedgehog. The initial Sonic model is run by de Naoto Oshima, while Yuji Naka was responsible for bringing the character to life in the video game.

Sega's idea was to find a similar formula to Nintendo in order to sink Mario and make Sonic the natural substitute for the plumber. Therefore, the genre to which hedgehog games belonged would be exactly the same as Mario's: platforms. With some modifications, of course, but the essence was the same. Naka wanted to get the most out of Sega's Mega Drive, and took advantage of the genre platforms to devise a level desasapland in which the player did not have to achieve the same goals as Mario, but to finish the game as quickly as possible. At that time, you could not save game in video games (it was not usual, at least) so it was a brilliant idea that the players had to pass a level as quickly as possible. Otherwise, they had to start over.

There was no twist nor much more mystery. Naka devised flatter levels than those of Mario without so many obstacles in between, but with objects and elements that made the player feel that Sonic's speed increased little by little: ramps, loops, etc. Everything we see in Sonic video games today already existed in the nineties, with its birth.

The Sega stage: Rise and fall

Sega, as you can imagine, achieved his goal of being able to compete against Nintendo thanks to Sonic, who became an essential figure for the public of the nineties. It's more, He was the first character in a video game to appear in a Thanksgiving parade, being even as popular as Disney's Mickey Mouse (something amazing). However, not everything was a path of roses.

The official presentation of Sonic was held at CES 1991, where he was exposed to the hedgehog as a true rival for Mario and Super Nintendo, since it offered the fastest experience that players would have ever faced. It was, in fact, a very risky bet, since Sonic had to start “playing” from scratch, while Mario only made his way through CES to show his new game in 16 bits. The result? A success for the Mega Drive of Sega. Sonic the Hedgehog sold more than 15 million copies and he started working on a sequel immediately. Sega had to take advantage of Sonic's success as quickly as possible so that the audience would continue to be interested in the hedgehog and grow in sales. It's more, Sega made a super offer selling a Mega Drive for $ 149 with a Sonic the Hedgehog of (almost) gift. Logically that meant losses of money quite hard for Sega, but what mattered was to take filming and that the hedgehog reached the maximum possible number of users.

Arrived then Sonic the Hedgehog 2. That incorporated, in addition, new characters so that the universe of Sonic began to expand. Until that moment, we had only had Sonic as the main character of his video games, but the idea was to be able to make a group to be able to catch more audiences. It was then that Tails appeared on the scene, with the news that he could fly if he quickly turned his tail. Subsequently, with Sonic the Hedgehog 3, more characters would be added: such as Knuckles, Sonic's new rival along with the famous Dr. Eggman (the usual enemy of the Hedgehog).

Sonic was living his best moment, but the thing was twisted when they arrived some deliveries that didn't work as they should. Sega had to change his strategy so that Sonic returned to the top of the table. The reinventions that were made did not capture the essence of the character. The last attempt was through Sega Dreamcast and Sonic Adventure, in which the hedgehog had one of the most severe remodeling: such as the change of color of his eyes (which we mentioned before) or in his own figure, which was now more Slender

New consoles appeared on the market, such as the PlayStation, and since then the Sonic character has gone to as many systems as possible to stay alive, even making alliances with Mario, as in Mario and Sonic and at the Olympic Games, in order to remain active in video games and offer new deliveries. Sega could not compete with his Saturn against Sony's desktop console, so the choice of making only software, rather than hardware, was possibly the best option.

The last title we have had of Sonic was Sonic Mania, made by fans (basically) and supervised by Sonic Team (the ones in charge of the hedgehog). The result was surprising and returned the hope to the players of the saga that another "good" delivery of Sonic was possible. One that revived the essence of the first Sonic the Hedgehog. Today, we expect more Sonic titles to see if the hedgehog continues its legacy.

Sonic and his television series

Of course, all the success Sonic was having could not only stay in video games, but he had to go further. There is a large part of the public, especially children, who do not have access to video games because of their young age, but, nevertheless, they are a potential audience and target for the Hedgehog. For this reason, various television series have been made over the years starring Sonic and his companions.

Sonic's first television appearance was in The adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog in 1993. Oriented to that children audience due to the tone used by the series. In addition, it became quite well known because at the end of each episode, Sonic gave occasional civic advice to the audience. Style of "Sonic says"

Subsequently, another Sonic series was released under the name of Sonic the Hedgehog (also known as SatAM) that opted for a more adult and dark tone in contrast to the previous one presented. The series introduced new characters and led Sonic for less childish adventures so that the adolescent audience, and maybe even an adult, could enter that audience sphere.

However, the jewel in the crown and the one that opened the most doors for all kinds of new merchandising products and even more videogames, was the Sonic Boom series. Starring Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Amy and Sticks and having Dr. Eggman as the main antagonist of the function. Released in 2014, the series was a huge success, although the physical appearance of the hedgehog and his companions was radically changed, but that was no problem.

Sonic The movie

At present, Sonic is still considered one of the pillars of video games and one of the most important representatives of arcade and recreational works. Apart from being, clearly, the Sega banner, although it has made the decision not to perform more hardware and focus only on getting hedgehog titles in all types of systems. Sonic The film adds to the wave of adaptations that are taking place, and arrives just at the most appropriate time. One in which mainstream cinema needs to be as open as possible (if that makes any sense) for its millionaire projects to work at the box office and keep the industry active. If the Sonic adaptation is welcome, no doubt It will be the starting gun for many more video games to be taken to the cinema.