The story of ONE PIECE's dubbing house closes. We say goodbye to Merak Film

We probably never give it too much weight, but without the dubbing houses who silently work in the shadows, we would never have had the anime products that colored our childhood. Or rather, maybe we would have had them too, but they wouldn't have been the same thing, they wouldn't have had the characteristic voices we learned to love.

Think of characters like Goku, Ash, Doraemon, Luffy and many others. We were able to recognize them even if only by the sound of their words. Therefore, just because of the great importance that Italian dubbing houses have in our country, it saddens us to have to communicate that Merak Film, the home story of Mediaset, has closed permanently.

Over the years the guys behind them have dealt with many souls: one piece (carried on until the end) e Dragon Ball over all, Doraemon, Detective Conan and more recently My Hero Academia. Not only that, it also launched famous voice actors, to name two, Emanuela Pacotto is Renato Novara.

For some time the rumor was circulating that Merak had problems, even with Mediaset itself. The future was uncertain and in these hours, in the end, the unwanted and painful official statement arrived in the person of Santo Verduci through a post shared on Facebook and that we report here, at the bottom of the article.

The scent of problems was intuited by the release of the new episodes of Dragon Ball Super and Doraemon in whose closing credits the name Merak no longer appeared, but that of another famous dubbing house that has always dealt with the anime of Naruto which is the Logsound.

Having said that it would be nice to be able to better understand the reasons that brought a renowned house like Merak, which made the history of souls in Italy, it has closed definitively. What is certain is that from now on, like Dragon Ball Super and Doraemon, all the other souls they dealt with will also be taken from another house. Think of One Piece or the newly arrived My Hero Academia.

