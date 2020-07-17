The story of Juan Manuel Fangio as a footballer: how the nickname El Chueco was born and the ball that helped him become a motorsport legend

Share it:

With the Rivadavia team he won four championships between 1935 and 1938. He appears in the bottom row and is the third from the left. The shirt was white with blue stripes (Museo Fangio).

He was born on June 24, 1911 just like the writer Ernesto Sábato, but many people do not know that Juan Manuel Fangio he wrote his first pages in sports on a soccer field. On the same day, but a long time later, two cracks came into the world as Lionel Messi (1987) and Juan roman riquelme (1978). They never met, although at one point El Chueco was their colleague. Today is the 25th anniversary of his death and his feats in motorsports led him to win five Formula 1 titles. However, before showing off above the race cars, he was an outstanding footballer in his beloved Balcarce and member of the national team. local. Having been a good player helped him to continue in motor sport and reach Road Tourism.

To learn more about this story Infobae contacted the Balcarceña Soccer League, that June 1, 2022 will be one hundred years old. The colleague Alberto González, who together with the president of the league, Emiliano López, are working on a book, provided official data on Fangio's thirteen years in soccer in a federated way. It was a practice that started from a very young age playing with his friends in the local paddocks. Also, the fourth son of Loreto and Herminia (both Italian immigrants) began to look askance at the car workshops and another flame started to light up while the ball rolled…

But before accelerating on the routes and road courses it was football time. In June 1925 the Student Club He presented the file of several players for his third division, among which was Fangio. In 1926 he went to the third of Railway, the entity of his neighborhood, according to the colleague of Carburando, Javier Delle Rose, who lives in Balcarce. Fangio's father was a bricklayer and with a loan he bought some 2,500 square meters of land, on Calle 13 between 6 and 8. There he built a room to live with his wife. Later he expanded it as his children Herminia, José (he also played soccer, in Leandro N. Alem in 1930 and 1931), Celia, Juan Manuel, Rubén Renato and Carmen.

Fangio's house today. Preserve the original facade (Courtesy Javier Delle Rose).

The house is located at number 13, calle 13 and preserves the original facade. Today an annex of the Fangio Museum works next to it where their cars are repaired. It is a historical place that is meters from the former train station (now there is a police station) and hence the name of Ferroviarios, a club where a key fact occurred: together with Fangio they signed their friends, the brothers Bernard and Joseph Duffard. Later they were also his commercial partners and determinants in his beginnings in motorsports.

In 1927 he was inactive because he was resting due to being sick with pleurisy. In 1928 (the year in which he also practiced boxing for a short time) he became Sportivo Miter. In 1931 he did not play either because he fulfilled the Military Service in the VI Campo de Mayo Cavalry Regiment.

Then he returned to the playing fields and his most successful moment came. It was when he debuted in first with 22 years. Played in Rivadavia and became champion in 1935, 1936, 1937 and 1938. There are no exact numbers, but it was learned that He topped the tournament scorers table on more than one occasion. That is why between 1934 and 1938 he was a starter in the Balcarceña National Team who played regional tournaments with teams from other cities. Balcarce integrated his zone with the selective of Necochea, Tandil, Mar del Plata and Olavarría (on some occasion). The winners from each region were classified at the provincial level and later the best ones faced teams from other parts of the country.

The Balcarceña National Team where Fangio started between 1934 and 1938. His shirt was Albiceleste. It appears in the bottom row and is the second from the left. You can see a good audience frame (Museo Fangio).

In these regional tournaments Juan Manuel attracted attention. There was a lot of talk in the area about Balcarce's “right insider”. Even in 1936, Independiente de Mar del Plata played in the Balcarceña League and, seeing its conditions, would have tempted him to go to La Ciudad Feliz. But he stayed on his land. He also did not forget the club in his neighborhood and also played some friendly matches for Ferroviarios, whose court was 300 meters from the Fangio house.

Fangio's position was that of a right insider, a typical name of the time. It was a flyer for that sector. His most skillful leg was the right, he had a lot of technique, he was fast (he already liked speed), difficult to score and with enough arrival at the opposite goal. He played with number eight. For his special way of running he earned the nickname of El Chueco. Although the tactics changed, today, perhaps, he would have been a good lane or winger for that band..

On the other hand, it was very common in those years that the championship of his city stopped on national dates because the local teams were invited by their peers from the area to play friendlies, or the Balkan castles were hosts. An allusive cup was always at stake.

Plaza San Martín, which is where the Ferroviarios field was located, the team from the Fangio neighborhood. It is three blocks from his house and still has the grove of those years (Courtesy Javier Delle Rose).

Born in 1922 as Asociación Balcarceña de Football, in 1936 it was renamed Liga Balcarceña de Fútbol. The matches of its championship were held on the fields of La Plaza de las Carretas (current headquarters of the Club Sportivo Trabajo), Rivadavia (currently it is Plaza Colón) and Ferroviarios (today there is Plaza San Martín). Later between decades of the forties and fifties the five clubs where El Chueco played ceased to exist. While the Balcarceña National Team continued as a team of seniors until the end of the eighties and the beginning of the nineties. Today it only continues as an under-15 combo.

At the same time that he made his overflows on the right wing, Fangio was also linked to cars from a very young age and was his source of income, since football was always amateur. He started sweeping a workshop at age 11 where he started the engines with the excuse of moving the cars to fulfill his task. At 13 he learned to drive in a dealership and to the 16 had his first vehicle, a four cylinder Overland that he bought with his wages. At 18 he made his debut in the races as a companion for Manuel Ayerza. It was with a 1928 Chevrolet in a race from Colonel Vidal to General Guido, on the current Highway 2 "Juan Manuel Fangio". It was seconds.

In 1932 a workshop was set up with José Duffard. On October 25, 1936 he started as a pilot and as he did not want his parents to know, he used the pseudonym "Rivadavia", the club with which he achieved four championships. The race was not official and was held in the Buenos Aires town of Benito Juárez. He abandoned for melting a connecting rod of the engine of the Ford A 1929, when he was third and two laps from the end.

Again with Rivadavia. Fangio is in the bottom row and is second from the right. To his left, Francisco Cavallotti. Behind El Chueco appears one of the Duffard brothers (Bernardo), who organized soccer games where they raised funds to help him run in cars (Museo Fangio).

Twenty days before that race, Rivadavia's team beat Ferroviarios 2-0 at the final. 12 minutes into the match, Fangio scored the first goal against a rejection by goalkeeper Manuel Escandón. The second goal was scored by Francisco Cavallotti, who was also his friend and gave him a hand in his starts in motorsports.

Although soccer gave him his first sports joys, over time El Chueco defined what he wanted for his life: motorsports. Although he knew that the Achilles Heel was the budget to keep running. So his fellow soccer players came together to help him. On September 4, 1938, the Balcarceña Football League organized a match to benefit him and Luis Finochietti, so they can run the Argentine Grand Prix of the 14 Provinces. A comparison was disputed between the combined teams of Balcarce and Mar del Plata.

In 1939 there was also another charity match between an "A" team and another "B" team from the Balcarceña League, the proceeds of which were handed over to the commission that supported Fangio to run on Road Tourism. In this case, it was to compete in the Argentine Grand Prix. The Duffard brothers and Cavallotti himself were the organizers of the move.

There is no precision, but it would be with a team in the parties where the national dates were celebrated. In the bottom row, Fangio is the second from the left (Museo Fangio).

Fangio had conditions to reach the TC. But without the necessary money it was impossible to compete in the then young category, born in 1937. That is why at that time the peñas were organized where the friends and neighbors of a pilot from any locality organized events to raise money and support their representative. This explains the importance of the brothers Duffard and Cavallotti at the beginning of the Balcarceño as a runner.

At this point, Fangio hung up his boots and began to dedicate himself fully to iron. His road in motorsport had a frank rise and it didn't take long to shine. In 1940 and 1941 he was two-time TC champion. Although he closely followed the brand new professional First Division soccer championship and was a proud fan of River, the team that won the second competition of that era in the 1932 season.

The restaurant "El Chueco" which is opposite the Nürburgring race track (Darío Coronel).

Fangio was later idolized for his exploits with race cars. His nickname, which was born on the soccer fields in Balcarce, crossed borders and became known worldwide. For example, opposite the Nürburgring circuit there is a restaurant called El Chueco. On the German stage, he won three times in the F-1 and last time he captured his fifth crown.

Juan Manuel Fangio transcended being a pilot, but his time as a footballer marked him forever and it was very important to be able to achieve great motorsports. The help of his friends in soccer was a perfect assistance when he put the change of front in his campaign. And his talent shone in duplicate since in both sports he was a fast, technical flyer, with dynamics, precision and very effective.

