The story of a Super Dragon Ball Heroes character is very reminiscent of Superman

We discovered the plot of Super Dragon Ball Heroes 2, meanwhile fans of the opera of Akira Toriyama they noticed a great similarity between the story of Fu and that of the famous comic book character DC Superman.

In one of the last episodes of the show, Japanese animation fans were able to discover some more background on Fu, especially regarding his difficult childhood. His story begins tragically: in fact his birthplace, the Dark Demon Realm, was attacked by Tokitoki. Towa and Mira, Fu's parents, understand that the only way to save their son is to make him escape, so they use their magic to open a portal to space.

At this point Fu, still a child, is forced to wander alone in space, until the moment of his entry into the story of Dragon Ball. The many fans of Japanese opera immediately noticed the similarity of this part with the story of the life of Superman. As you know also Kal-El, real name of Clark Kent, had to flee alone from his planet, until he reached Earth.

We are sure that in the future we will find out more about the history of Fu, in the meantime we leave you with the news about the new uniforms of Goku and Vegeta in Super Dragon Ball Heroes.