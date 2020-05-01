The story behind What a curse, the new from Banda MS and Snoop Dogg

Share it:

It was born as a distant idea, which many doubted would be possible. It was at the end of 2016 when a video clip was circulated on social networks that rapper Snoop Dogg shared in which he is seen listening to a melody from the MS Band, I have to hang up.

So the post made on the American's Instagram profile took a stir, but that story continued in 2019 when the musician tagged the Mazatleca group in another of his publications and expressed his taste for their music, just as at the time he did it with the deceased singer of the Mexican regional, Jenni Rivera.

The curse. At the end of the same year, when he was on the carpet at the premiere of The Addams Family, the interpreter of Drop It Like It’s Hot In an interview with the program, El Gordo y la Flaca expressed his interest in collaborating with MS.

From there everything was triggered and communications began by the leader of the group Sergio Lizárraga and the American, and after a photo that they both posted on Instagram in January of this year, everything crystallized until reaching this May 1 2020 when the subject was officially presented in the early hours What a curse.

From the moment the piece was released, it became a trend in social networks and in a bid to give life to a new musical genre.

"This is Snoop Dogg speaking to you. I am looking forward to seeing this new video clip that will be released worldwide today. We are about to change the musical direction of the world with Latin music, R&B with a touch of hip-hop ”, highlighted on Instagram the raper message that was picked up by the MS press office in which they highlight that it will be a subject that will surely be liked by a very wide and diverse public, as well as young people thirsty for new proposals.

The video clip for the tune, directed and animated by Renzo Novelli, employs colorful animations and caricatures of the two MS vocalists and the rapper. In the theme, authored by Pavel Ocampo, Calvin Broadus and Omar Tarazón, the voice of Alán Ramírez stands out in much of the piece and Snoop Dogg intervenes singing both in Spanish and English, while Oswaldo Silvas makes other interventions.

The piece in its lyrics exposes the pain caused by a love that left, which is why cursing missing that person.

Show. Last February they had announced that they would offer the concert Two cultures, a union, on July 11 in Ontario, California, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic it is still unknown if it can be carried out.