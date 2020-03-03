The stormy journey of Vinicius to the Classic

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

On leaving Santiago Bernabéu last Sunday sI could only hear a name. Not even the resurrection of Mariano managed to keep the focus of Vinicius, who at 19 years old became, against a whole Barcelona, ​​in the beginning and end of the attack of a Real Madrid. His companions gave almost all to him and he found in the prize in the 71 ’game.

Only a few months before the reality was drastically different. The conversations around the Bernabéu did not include the young Brazilian and if they did it was to highlight his absence.

Vinicius had a complicated start to the season and after the first four games, he lost nine of 18 between September 22 and December 22. Of the seven in which the ‘25’ participated, Real Madrid drew two and one fell – the marked game of Mallorca. Those three fatal months were marked by very difficult times for Vinicius. The most public evidence was the match against Osasuna in the Bernabéu. Vinicius scored a great goal, which ‘celebrated’ throwing himself on his knees and putting his hands to his face to cover his tears. After the game he confessed that he had cried because he was being "complicated" and "was not so happy"As he is.

The last meeting of those three fatal months was the Classic in the Camp Nou, a new and last suit, perhaps the fattest by the substance of the game in question. Vinicius watched that game in Madrid, since Zidane didn't count on him for Camp Nou.

However, during those hard months we did not see a bad face of the 19-year-old, that every home game that was lost went down to the locker room after the game to congratulate to his companions, especially his compatriot Rodrygo, who was back then with better luck. "He was not desperate, but his family, his people, everyone was sad about the situation and Vini saw it in their faces," he said The country from the mouth of its surroundings.

In Real Madrid TelevisionVinicius avoided looking for guilt outside and showed his strong self-confidence: “The fans know that I am young and that I can be one of the best of Madrid ”. It was November, the epicenter of the 'crisis', but he knew the problem: “I've never been so long without scoring. I wasn't doing well in the games. ”

After hitting bottom with the no call for the Classic, went back to Zidane's plans and, although most have left from the bench, only two games have been lost. The French coach has repeatedly praised in recent months the defensive work from Vinicius, which has grown exponentially.

The work, its greatest defensive commitment and especially its great attitude In the most difficult moment, they paid off. The cycle closed on Sunday, paradoxically in a Classic, and Real Madrid has the best state of form and trust from Vinicius for the key moment of the season.