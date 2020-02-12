The 'steamed hams' will return to The Simpsons in season 32

Share it:

Episode 22 short films about Springfield of the seventh season of The Simpson He gave the world one of the most used memes of recent years, that of "steamed hams".

The "traditional hamburger recipe" prepared by the Seymour Skinner family will reappear in the series during season 32, as this has been confirmed by producer Matt Selman in an interview with SlashFilm.

Given the current state of health of the series one might think that the producers are using a meme that is quite expired to try to attract some attention, but it is not exactly so.

We will see a reference to this iconic scene in an episode dedicated exclusively to Skinner and Chalmers in a kind of joint history where the two characters will be protagonists.

"It's basically a road trip from Skinner and Chalmers because we know that these characters can keep the interest. Your own relationship is very attractive, interesting and fucked so we can do it. I'm always looking to do this kind of thing".

"Steamed hams will be present. We do not want to give them much importance because it will seem that we are desperate to recover this old Internet passion and feed on it. It is more like an easter egg. An easter ham you know? Everyone loves Easter hams".

It is going to be inevitable that the spectators think of a sort of poorly executed refrain knowing that such an iconic scene will appear in the new season. Even so, we really want to see how these two characters perform in a solo story during an entire episode, after all their dynamics have always made us laugh and we have a great memory of both.

This year all Simpson seasons should be available to watch on demand at any time starting March 24, at which time Disney + will be released in our country.