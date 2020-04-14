The Steam Game Festival returns in June with many demos of future releases

Share it:

Less than a month after the second edition of the event The Steam Game Festival A third one has been confirmed that will take place between the 9th and 14th of June.

The first edition of this event was announced by Geoff Keighley last year as part of the surprises of the last edition of The Game Awards gala, with the objective of allowing players to play for 48 hours to numerous demonstrations of some of the most independent releases. promising for the coming months.

Games like Carrion, System Shock, Spiritfarer, Haven, Skate Bird and many others have been enjoyed between the two editions of this celebrated initiative. The idea is to let you try games that are a few months away from their premiere, so if we try something that catches our attention a lot, we won't have to wait too long to play it.

The Steam page of this new edition is now available and it is even possible to configure a notice to remind us of the start of the event, as it is advisable to be vigilant since all the published demonstrations are usually accessible only for a limited time.

If you are a developer, you may be interested in this form to choose to publish the demonstration of your new game so that it can reach many people, as this event usually stands out on the cover and has quite a lot during the days in which it is celebrated. It is also very common to see many Twitch users trying all the games published here, with the repercussion that this entails.