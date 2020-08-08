The statement of Zinedine Zidane after the elimination of Real Madrid that opened a debate on his continuity

Share it:

Statement from Zidane after Real Madrid elimination

It was not another afternoon for Zinedine Zidane. The historic French footballer, who managed to reach the top of the world when he was crowned world champion with his national team at the 1998 World Cup in France, ended his playing career to start another as successful as a coach. This is how he became a manager of Real Madrid in 2015, after two years at Castilla. Since his arrival, the Meringue He only enjoyed great moments: nine titles, including three consecutive Champions League consecrations.

After a short goodbye, Zizou He returned to the Madrid bank and its positive effect was seen almost immediately. With the team adrift after the failed experience of Lopetegui and a newcomer Santiago Solari, the Frenchman returned to office and led the White House team to the first league title in two seasons. But this afternoon, his incredible winning streak came to an end with the elimination of top European competition at the hands of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

After losing 2-1 in England – the first leg had also had the same result for the Citizens at the Santiago Bernabéu – Zidane spoke to the press and left a strange phrase related to his future. When asked if he was going to continue being the manager of Real Madrid, he said: "Well, I'm here, you know (laughs) … I'm the Real Madrid manager until something happens … But I'm here, of course".

Beyond the frustration at being eliminated from the Champions League, Merengue was once again out of the competition in the same instance as last season, when they lost to Ajax, from the Netherlands. But with the French coach, until today, the story had been totally different: tIt took nine qualifying rounds for Zidane's Real Madrid to be left out of the fight for the Orejona. Rome, Wolfsburg, Manchester City, Naples, Bayern Munich -on two occasions-, Atlético de Madrid and PSG were the teams that fell by the wayside.

Zidane returned to Real Madrid but could not avoid elimination in the knockout stages of the Champions League (REUTERS / Peter Powell)

In addition to talking about its continuity, Zizou analyzed what the series left in front of Guardiola's team. “The players gave everything, they made a tremendous effort, but we cannot be happy. It was only in the first 15 minutes that we have been worse, but then we have improved a lot. In the end, this is football and it is like that ”.

"In the end, the City pass is deserved, they have won both games and we have to congratulate them"he added.

Finally, Zidane took the opportunity to refer to the bad game that the central marker Varane had, the protagonist with two errors in the two conquests of Manchester City. "Varane cannot be told anything, he has to keep his head up and nothing else. That is what I have transmitted to him in the locker room. The whole team made a great effort and, when that happens, you can't ask for anything more ”.

