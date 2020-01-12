 The start of filming of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings would have been delayed

Share it:

Australia is living a tough situation with fires. It is true that, unfortunately, these have been a constant in recent years, but this time the situation is completely out of control, with much more aggressive fires and on a larger scale than on other occasions.

In theory, the filming of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” It would begin this January, in fact, it was pointed to January 6 as a potential start date for the filming of the film, but today there is still not the slightest track of this filming start. When asked a fan to insider Charles Murphy, one of those who defended on January 6 as the start of production, for that lack of images, he has responded that the shooting would have been delayed.

Evidently fires are being regarded as the possible cause of this delay, but the truth is that nothing else is known about it. There is a real lack of information about it, especially since recently the actor Simu Lui denied that the filming of the film had begun in Singapore.

If this is true, it could have a rebound effect on “Thor: Love and Thunder”, whose production was scheduled to begin as soon as the Shang-Chi movie was finished, as Australia is also an important filming location for the Marvel Thunder God movie. Recently its director Taika Waititi confirmed that filming is scheduled to begin mid-year, but also acknowledged that he did not know if it could be affected by fires.