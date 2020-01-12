 The start of filming of Moon Knight is ahead of August

Share it:

We continue to change the work schedule of Marvel Studios, and after knowing that the series "Hawkeye" was paralyzed indefinitely, in theory for some changes to be made in the script, now it turns out that the "Moon Knight" production phase will begin this August. Recall that on the last day of the year 2019, the news jumped, in addition to the potential appearance of Dracula, that the series would begin recording this fall in England.

The funny thing about this is that it almost seems to take the place of "Hawkeye", because this was going to start recording in July of this year. Many wonder if the Moon Knight series could also occupy the premiere date of the archer, in the autumn of 2021.

Virtually nothing has commented Marvel Studios on this series, not advancing or approach or approach. We are still waiting to know which actor they will choose for the role, although the most recent rumors put Daniel Radcliffe and Shia Labeouf as candidates.

Via information | Daniel Richtman