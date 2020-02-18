The stars already know if Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are going back

Share it:

If we had to choose one history of love happened in the Kardashian clan to make a documentary for Netflix, without a doubt it would be Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. Both are young, they have a very common daughter (‘AKA’ la Chubascos) and, although right now it seems that they have broken their relationship, everything indicates that they will resume it at some point in life. I do not say that, but also the stars.

We have analyzed the couple's horoscope to guess what the future of the relationship will be. Kylie Jenner was born on August 10, 1997, so he is Leo; and Travis Scott did it on April 30, 1992, that is, a full-fledged Taurus.

Moreover, we have chosen just this moment to do it since, as they teach on Instagram, they are spending a lot of time together again! First, during a trip to Disney World with the whole family:

Later, in the post-party of the Oscar 2020. (Better not comment on the face of Travis).

And we have no proof, but we also have no doubt that the rapper was responsible for filling Kylie's house with flowers. It is not the first time it is done.

Now, as these little details are not enough to confirm anything – can you imagine that the story takes a ‘plot twist’ and returns with Tyga? Tremendous drama—, we have had the help of our astrologer Margarita moon to solve our doubts:

‘‘ Taking into account the characteristics of each sign, you can uncork a bottle of champagne (from the expensive one) because they are made for each other! The Taurus and the Leo are fully compatible and are made to engage both emotionally and sexually with each other. They have very similar, very strong and safe personalities – although you better take cover during a fight between them. In addition, lions can often sin too ambitious and self-centered.

Contextualizing this last fact, remember that one of the reasons for the breakup that was rumored was that Travis wanted to have more children, while the businesswoman preferred to continue focusing on her business. Obviously, this is not bad, they have all the time in the world to expand the family, but it seems that it has been their weak point.

Simply put, and paraphrasing Margarita Moon, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's love story is not over, they're just going through a small bump. When will they be together again for the whole world? We are in full Mercury Retrograde over Pisces, so you better wait a little …