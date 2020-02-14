The Stardew Valley author is working on two new games set in the same world

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A surprise tweet turns the spotlight back on Stardew Valley, the famous farming simulator released in 2016 on PC.

The chirping in question is the answer of the author of the indie video game to a fan, who asked him if he intended to publish another game set in that universe in the future.

Eric Barone, or ConcernedApe (as it is known in the world of video game development) after the immense success and continuous post-launch support that it is dedicating to Stardew Valley, has announced that be engaged in two different projects.

His tweet quickly collected thousands of likes and this is also the reason why the developer preferred to remain a little vague on the subject. "I want to be able to create any game I can think of without too many expectations or pressure" he has declared.

Considering the more than 10 million copies sold for Stardew Valley, Barone certainly has no financial problems that could determine a forced acceleration in the development of his next project. The author also wants to continue publishing its games independently without relying on external publishers. A privileged condition made possible by the type of securities it produces and the markets to which they are intended.