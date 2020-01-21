The Star Wars: The Skywalker Rise Art Book reveals abandoned plots and characters

Share it:

The premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker It has been a success. This installment of J. J. Abrams has managed to exceed $ 1 billion despite the harsh criticism received.

However, recently the Colin Trevorrow script was leaked and now, images taken from the official art book of the film raise suspicions by showing new characters and plots.

According to Polygon, a "Reylo" fan account, @JadoreReyBen, has uploaded several photos to Twitter of what appears to be a non-English edition of The Art of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, an art book that will be released in the United States on March 31.

The photos show several images of "Dark King", including one in which he is standing next to a throne in which Kylo Ren is sitting. There is also an alien with multiple arms that looks like a character described in the filtered script. A leak on Reddit describes this character, called Tor Valum, like a "thin" alien of 7,000 years. The character is supposedly Palpatine's mentor and was going to train Kylo Ren in the movie.

The rise of Skywalker is the ninth Star Wars movie. The film directed by J. J. Abrams has presented several twists in history that have managed to surprise the public and divide opinions.