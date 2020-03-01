The Star Wars novel: The rise of Skywalker explains how Palpatine returned

Share it:

After the success of Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker, the arrival of a novel to complete the collection of fans was unstoppable. The most curious thing is that this novel is showing us some details and deleted scenes, like that of a strange creature, which we didn't see in the movie.

One of the biggest questions of the Episode IX it was the return of Emperor Palpatine, who knew that he was somehow alive after the trailer that premiered in April last year. Today, the ComicBook news portal tells us about the cloning technology that was used and that appears in the novelization of the film. Although there are no explicit details about those 30 years that passed from the death of the Emperor until his return, the book relies on the mechanical devices that allowed him to "live."

About the scene in which Kylo Ren meets Palpatine in Exegol, the book comments that "all the vials were empty of liquid, except one, which was almost exhausted, Kylo looked closer. He had also seen this device before, when he studied the Clone Wars When I was a kid. The liquid that flowed into the living nightmare before him was fighting a losing battle to sustain the rotten flesh of the Emperor "

Although it does not explicitly say that it was a clone or a rejuvenated body, although the mere mention of the Clone Wars may seem a clear reference to cloning technology.

Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker is available for launch in domestic edition, something that could offer us unpublished material thanks to the deleted scenes that will arrive in this edition. Meanwhile, the novel of this Episode IX will be put on sale next day March 17, shortly before the domestic version of the movie.