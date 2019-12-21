The Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order sequel has already been approved: Jason Schreier's word!

Share it:

Star Wars has been a great protagonist of the last months of 2019, with new productions that have enriched the panorama of the universe of the famous franchise.

If Disney + saw the debut of the TV series The Mandalorian, movie theaters instead welcomed Star Wars Episode IX: our Luca Ceccotti told us about it in his review of The Ascent of Skywalker. For its part, the videogame universe has instead welcomed Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order, a new entirely single-player production by Respawn Entertainment. The title has been positively received by critics and the public and it is therefore not surprising that there are already those who wonder whether the production is destined to have a sequel.

To stimulate the curiosity of the public has recently intervened Jason Schreier, known editor of Kotaku. On the pages of ResetEra the sighting of some open positions at Respawn aroused particular interest: the latter refer to the Star Wars team and a nature project action adventure. In the discussion, one user reported to remember how, on a recent date with Kotaku Splitscreen, Jason Schreier had declared that a "The game's sequel was almost a certainty"The gaming journalist in person intervened to comment on this statement and offer hope to the fans:"Without the almost. – wrote Schreier – (…) A sequel was approved even before the game was released".

To find out for sure if Cal Kestis is destined to return to the video game stage, all that remains is to await any official confirmation from IT'S AT is Respawn Entertainment.