The Star Wars comic that explains what happened to Luke's saber

The arrival at the cinema of 'The Force Awakens'last 2015 gave rise to a great doubt about Luke: What exactly had happened to his lightsaber after 'The Empire Strikes Back'? And it is that for a long time the fandom had believed that the Jedi had simply lost his sword when he cut his hand. But the last trilogy hinted that there had to be something more to that story, how Maz Kanata presented the weapon to Rey? Well a new comic it would be the key to everything to understand what happened to the saber and why Luke built the one we saw in 'Return of the Jedi'(1983).

The basis of this new theory lies in the recently released Marvel comic 'Star Wars # 4'. This takes place right after the events of 'The Empire Strikes Back' and shows Luke, Lando, and Leia returning to Cloud City, in part, to retrieve the Jedi's lightsaber. As the synopsis for this new graphic novel reads: "Catastrophe in the clouds! Luke Skywalker, Lando Calrissian and Leia Organa have returned to Cloud City! They each left things in Bespin that they desperately needed: a weapon, a friend and crucial information But the city is full of imperial, occupied by an Empire desperate to steal its resources. Things did not go well for the trio the last time they visited this place. This time … it could be even worse"

Well, doing spoiler of what happens in the comic – so if you plan to read it do not go beyond this paragraph – the search leads the trio to Smelting Core D-52, which is where all the garbage in the city ends. Unfortunately the search stops as Leia is captured and frozen in carbonite, as is her beloved Han Solo. Luke will stop searching for the lightsaber to save his sister; not without first saying the following words to Lando:

"A Jedi is not your lightsaber. A lightsaber is just a tool. A Jedi is someone who uses the Force to bring light to the galaxy. To protect people and push back the darkness. That particular lightsaber … the one I lost … I don't need it. It was from my father … but I'm not sure how I feel about it anymore. I am going to be a Jedi. Even if I never see that lightsaber again. "





And taking that decision to abandon the search to save his sister convinced that this saber is not so vital to his story, another will be made, which is the one we will see in the next story, 'The Return of the Jedi'.