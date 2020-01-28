The Star Wars character inspired by Kobe Bryant

The legend of the NBA Kobe Bryant died this Sunday with his daughter Gianna María and seven other people in a helicopter crash while flying over Calabasas (California). A news that not only surprised the world of basketball, but all those who enjoyed their plays during these last decades both in Los Angeles Lakers and in the United States team.

Since then, there have been many people who have decided to honor the escort. While some intend to change the current NBA logo to a silhouette of Kobe Bryant, others have directly asked the American basketball league to withdraw number 24 for all teams in memory of Bryan.

The Star Wars tribute to Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant has been one of the most dominant players in the history of the NBA. Something that has served to star in a thousand and one advertising campaigns and even Dear Basketball, a project that would end up taking the Oscar for Best Animated Short Film in 2018. A small piece, just a few minutes long, in which puts voice to the letter he wrote after retiring from the basketball courts.

All this from the hand of animator Glen Keane and composer John Williams, winner of five Oscar awards thanks to soundtracks such as E.T. The Alien, Shark or Star Wars. But this is not the only thread that unites Kobe Bryant with the fantastic saga created by George Lucas. Did you know that there is a character from the Star Wars universe inspired by the legendary Lakers player?

K2-B4 during the episode.

The history of K2-B4

According to the specialized media Inside the magic, the scriptwriters of the animated series The Clone Wars They decided to design a droid in honor of the escort. A 198-centimeter high robot, the same as Kobe Bryan, who It stood out for purple and gold colors reminiscent of the first Los Angeles Lakers kit.

His name was K2-B4 (in reference to the initials of the basketball player and his classic number 24) and served the warden Osi Sobeck in the Citadel during the Clone War. Although he did not appear again in any other chapter of the animated series, the droid will go to posterity as one of the most loved by lovers of Los Angeles Lakers but, above all, Kobe Bryant.