The Star Wars: Battlefront 2 cooperative receives a huge content update

February 26, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
The Age of Rebellion update arrives today at Star Wars Battlefront 2 and with it a ton of changes and improvements that will undoubtedly be appreciated by players who are still faithful to the DICE multiplayer.

There are novelties for almost all game modes, but perhaps the cooperative section stands out, since neither more nor less than seven new locations will be added in which to play:

  • Yavin
  • Death Star II
  • Endor
  • Hoth
  • Tatooine
  • Kessel
  • Jabba Palace

To this we must add the inclusion of four capital ships that will also serve as independent maps in which to attack and defend in the cooperative mode. These ships are:

  • Venator
  • Dreadnaught
  • MC85 Star Cruiser
  • Star Destroyer of the First Order

Other general developments include new weapons such as the E-11D rifle, the DL-18 pistol, the T-21 heavy blaster and the long-range Cycler Rifle.

AI has also been improved, Leia has been completely redesasaplanded, there are two new maps of Heroes against Villains, new troops such as the Ewok Hunters and the ISB Agent and endless content that make this update one of the most Ambitious of how many have come to the game since its launch.

The full patch notes can be consulted here and you can take the morning checking that the game is far from being forgotten despite its disastrous release. Be more careful than ever and do not stop receiving content in large and free updates.

View All Posts
