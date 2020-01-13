The Star Trek television universe will expand with two more series according to Alex Kurtzman

Share it:

The head of the franchise of Star trekAlex Kurtzman has revealed that two more live action series will be screened on the small screen as part of his five-year plan for the constantly expanding Star Trek universe.

According to TrekCore, Kurtzman shared his perspective from the captain's chair, while discussing the list of Star Trek projects currently under development, including two new series outside of Discovery, Picard and Section 31.

"There are two more live action shows that have not yet been announced"He reportedly said on the CBS press tour regarding Star Trek: Picard.

Kurtzman remained with tight lips on the focus of these two new projects; although previously it was rumored that a series of the Starfleet Academy and a limited series based on the classic history of Kahn's Wrath were part of the expansion plan.

In another order of things, Trekkies has been requesting a series of Captain Pike led by Anson Mount from his temporary role as captain of the USS Discovery at the start of the second season of Star Trek: Discovery. Consequently, a solo spin-off series can also be a contender.

Moving away from speculation, Star Trek producer Heather Kadin also shared an update on the Georgiou-based Discovery spin-off series, Section 31, which is in active development, saying it is "A high priority; the character of Michelle [Yeoh] [Georgiou] is very unique, and you've never seen him before.".

This follows the recent information that Star Trek: Picard has been officially renewed for a second season before its debut later this month.

"We are delighted to announce plans for a second season before the series debut, and we are confident that both Star Trek fans and new viewers will be captured by the meticulously crafted story of the star cast and creative team when the premiere is released. January 23."said Julie McNamara, executive vice president of original content for CBS All Access, in a recent statement.

