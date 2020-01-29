The star studio of Xbox Games Studios would also work on classic licenses

Share it:

Phil Spencer seems to have recently been visiting the offices of one of the most promising studios of the Xbox Game Studios label, which is none other than The Initiative, where it seems that they are working on new licenses and also on some interesting classic.

On his Twitter profile the manager had "Great update with Darrell Gallagher, Matt Booty and the rest of the team at The Initiative. A studio with an incredible talent challenging themselves to do new things (and old things) in new ways".

From these words of Spencer it could be extracted that the developers are giving new life to some classic updating it to the times that run. Another way of looking at it is that they work in some classic genre bringing fresh ideas to it. At the moment everything is quite abstract.

There are many iconic licenses from past times linked to the Xbox brand and are expected to come back to life at some point. This is the case of Fable or even the canceled Scalebound, as well as classics such as Perfect Dark and the like. All have potential for The Initiative to be doing something with them.

The future of Xbox resides, in good part, in what they are doing behind closed doors the multiple studies that Microsoft has bought and put to work under the umbrella of Xbox Game Studios, because all these teams would be building a bright future with great exclusives for Xbox Series X and PC, making a difference in the next generation and trying to recover the pace that they have gradually lost over the past few years.