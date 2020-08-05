the star pointed to the DCEU with her Nightwing

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

During a recent interview with Rotten Tomatoes, the actor Brenton Thwaites revealed how his original (and not yet defunct) hope was to be able to interpret Nightwing in the cinema, in the DCEU, especially when the news came out that Chris McKay (LEGO Batman) would direct the film adaptation.

The actor explained: "When I signed up to play Nightwing, I found myself investigating the film because my main inspiration came from Nolan's Batman, and in my head they already see me playing a fantastic Nightwing movie, and actually there was one in production. Warner Bros. had been developing it for a while, but it was to be Ben Affleck's Batman Nightwing".

With Collider the actor recently talked about the interesting identity transition from Robin to Nightwing: "My initial training was to be aimed at interpreting Nightwing. Then we had other elements to face and we took a different path. All this time, however, I was very anxious to read Dick's evolution in Nightwing and find out step by step the pieces of its transformation".

We leave you with the Titans 2 review. What do you think of the words of Brenton Thwaites? Curious to discover the next updates of the costume of Nightwing? Tell us yours in the comments at the bottom of the news.