The star of The Walking Dead and Star Trek Discovery has given birth

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Sonequa Martin-Green welcomed a new member of his family. The star of Star Trek: Discovery is The Walking Dead announced through a touching post on Instagram to have welcomed his child to the world, the little Saraiyah Chaunté Green.

For the actress it is the second motherhood after her son Kenric Green II, who had five years ago together with her husband Kenric Green, who appeared in the second season of Star Trek: Discovery.

"We welcomed our sweet little girl last Sunday, July 19th at 8:32 am" Martin-Green wrote in the post that you can find at the bottom of the article, accompanied by some moving ones photo of the couple in the company of their little girl. "It was a beautiful home birth, and now both of our babies are born in the water. We have never missed something, but now that it's here we feel a perfect sense of completeness. His name is Saraiyah Chaunté Green, he has the initials and mother's middle name. She is absolutely perfect, just like her brother. Thanks to Yeshua, it is the final piece of our puzzle. "

The actress has recently appeared in the role of Commander Michael Burnham for the short teaser-announcement of Star Trek: Discovery 3, whose release date has been announced for October 15th. For other insights, we leave you to the details on the workmanship of the third season during the quarantine.